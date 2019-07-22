SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Louisiana Police Officer Fired After Saying AOC ‘Needs a Round’ in Social Media Post

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesA Louisiana police officer was fired over his Facebook comments about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Bradley Evans
Published July 22, 2019 at 4:14pm
Print

A Louisiana police officer who wrote in a Facebook post that Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” has been fired.

Officer Charlie Rispoli, in a since-deleted post, linked to a satirical article about the freshman congresswoman and called her a “vile idiot” who “needs a round, and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” according to The Hill.

The Gretna Police Department announced Rispoli’s firing in a Monday press conference, NOLA.com reported.

Also fired was Officer Angelo Varisco, who “liked” Rispoli’s post.

Rispoli’s Facebook post quickly gained the attention of national media; both The New York Times and The Washington Post ran articles about the controversy.

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

The officer’s comments even prompted a response from the congresswoman herself.

“This is Trump’s goal when he uses targeted language & threatens elected officials who don’t agree w/ his political agenda. It’s authoritarian behavior,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability,” she added.

Do you think that Rispoli should have been fired?

The article to which Rispoli linked in his post, titled “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much,'” came from a satirical website called Taters Gonna Tate. The website’s “about us” page notes that “everything on this website is fiction.”

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson spoke at his department’s news conference.

“This incident, we feel, has been an embarrassment to our department,” Lawson said, according to NOLA.com.

“These officers have certainly acted in a manner which was unprofessional,” he continued, “alluding to a violent act be conducted against a sitting U.S. [congresswoman], a member of our government [and] we are not going to tolerate that.

RELATED: ‘Does That Sound Like Me?’: Trump Scolds Media for Claim Aides Wrote His Weekend ‘Talking Points’

“We still have an open investigation at this time until we get that final information from Facebook.”

The police chief also commented on Rispoli’s reaction to the satirical article.

“You see in social media where people don’t read what they’re reading and they don’t comprehend what they’re reading,” he said.

“They take a caption and react, read a headline and react to it. It’s a shame, but it’s the world we’re living in now. It’s sad, but it’s something we just can’t tolerate.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.







Louisiana Police Officer Fired After Saying AOC ‘Needs a Round’ in Social Media Post
Lawyer for Conservative Journalist Attacked by Antifa Issues Fiery Warning
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×