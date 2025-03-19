Louisiana Uses New Execution Method on Convicted Rapist and Murderer

Louisiana conducted its first execution in 15 years Tuesday as a man who was convicted in a 1996 murder was put to death by nitrogen gas – the state’s first use of that method of capital punishment.

The execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr., 46, was the first time nitrogen gas had been used in any state except Alabama, which has used the method to execute four people, according to CBS.

“It is unfortunate that bad people exist, and they do real bad things. When these acts of violence happen, society must not tolerate it,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement.

“If you commit heinous acts of violence in this State, it will cost you your life. Plain and simple,” Landry said.

28-year-old Molly Elliott was brutally raped and murdered. That was nearly 30 years ago. Tonight – justice was finally served.https://t.co/QPtVXd24m1 pic.twitter.com/4NcZqfyuS8 — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) March 19, 2025

Hoffman was convicted of murdering Mary “Molly” Elliott, 28, in New Orleans in 1996.

Hoffman was pronounced dead 19 minutes after nitrogen gas began to flow. CBS said an official called the process “flawless” while one witness said the murderer convulsed during the execution.

The execution method calls for the inmate to be strapped to a gurney. A full-face respirator mask is placed over his face before pure nitrogen gas is pumped into the mask, leading to death. Gas is administered for either 15 minutes or five minutes after an EKG no longer shows the inmate’s heart beating.

Hoffman’s lawyers had tried to stop the execution, saying the method of execution denied Hoffman his freedom of religion by not allowing him to practice Buddhist breathing and meditation before being executed.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said at least four more people on the state’s death row are likely to be executed now that capital punishment has resumed in Louisiana.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma are the only four states where nitrogen gas is used as a method of execution.







Using nitrogen gas as a method of execution was first practiced in Alabama in January 2024, when Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed after a 1989 murder conviction, according to the BBC.

Andy Elliott, Molly’s husband, issued the following statement, according to WDSU-TV:

“Hoffman’s execution is bittersweet news for myself and for Molly’s and my families,” he said. “There is relief that this long nightmare is finally over, but also renewed grief for Molly and sadness for Mr. Hoffman’s family, whose nightmare began when mine did and who’ve also had to go through nearly 30 years of this gut-wrenching process through no fault of their own.

“As to the death penalty itself, I hope that this case can help bring about meaningful change.

“On the one hand, I am satisfied that justice has finally been served so we can all try to move on with our lives. On the other, if the death penalty is going to exist, the process must be resolved within a reasonable period of time, because a multi-decade long wait is not only difficult for all involved, but also it seriously blunts the effectiveness of the death penalty as a deterrent on crime.”

