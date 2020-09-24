Login
Louisville Chaos Sees 2 Police Officers Shot, Over 100 People Arrested

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 24, 2020 at 7:07am
Roughly 100 arrests were made overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, where two police officers were shot and the city was rocked by unrest, including riot and looting.

Protests broke out early Wednesday afternoon when news broke that a grand jury decided against indicting officers on murder charges stemming from the March police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The city began preparing for violence as early as Monday in preparation for the grand jury’s decision.

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators converged on the city’s downtown area to await the announcement.

The violence was documented on Twitter:

Warning: Some of the videos posted in this story contain language that some viewers might find offensive.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported early Wednesday that more than 100 arrests had been made.

“LMPD reported a total of 46 had been taken into custody just after 11 p.m. but that number climbed higher as more people who had returned to Jefferson Square Park were detained at that time outside the downtown Louisville jail,” the newspaper reported.

Do you think federal force is needed to quell urban rioting?

The Courier-Journal reported that by the time the city’s curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., gathering downtown had been deemed unlawful when fires were set by rioters.

Numerous social media users who were in the city shared images of the violent chaos as police struggled to protect businesses and property threatened by looters.

Authorities said one suspect had been arrested in the shootings, but has not yet been identified.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department updated the conditions of the officers throughout the evening Wednesday.

The LMPD is also seeking the help of the public with regard to information about the attack on the officers.

President Donald Trump wished the wounded officers well on social media, and stated that the resources of the federal government were available.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” the president wrote.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden also commented on the unrest:

Elsewhere in the city, The Courier-Journal reported, businesses were looted.

These included clothing stores and a pawn shop.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also commented on the chaotic situation, asking crowds packed into downtown Louisville to “go home.”

“Please, go home. Go home tonight,” Beshear, a Democrat, pleaded in vain.

“There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard, and so many people are listening right now,” he said.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
