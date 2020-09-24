Louisville Chaos Sees 2 Police Officers Shot, Over 100 People Arrested

Roughly 100 arrests were made overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, where two police officers were shot and the city was rocked by unrest, including riot and looting.

Protests broke out early Wednesday afternoon when news broke that a grand jury decided against indicting officers on murder charges stemming from the March police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The city began preparing for violence as early as Monday in preparation for the grand jury’s decision.

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators converged on the city’s downtown area to await the announcement.

The violence was documented on Twitter:

Warning: Some of the videos posted in this story contain language that some viewers might find offensive.

Louisville: An unlawful assembly has just been called after a fire was lit on a justice building pic.twitter.com/lV57nHsJhp — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 23, 2020

LATEST UPDATE FROM @lmpd: Around 100 people were arrested during protests in Louisville following the #BreonnaTaylor announcement. A few businesses were damaged and several faced looting. pic.twitter.com/6irfajic3n — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 24, 2020

Man @lmpd is not messing around. They released video of “protesters” causing damage to a business already. Police intervened and 13 were arrested. 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/VvoKcCVXHr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 24, 2020

A man tried to protect his business from looters this is what happened next#Louisville #LouisvilleProtests pic.twitter.com/fFWLibwyuc — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 23, 2020

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported early Wednesday that more than 100 arrests had been made.

“LMPD reported a total of 46 had been taken into custody just after 11 p.m. but that number climbed higher as more people who had returned to Jefferson Square Park were detained at that time outside the downtown Louisville jail,” the newspaper reported.

The Courier-Journal reported that by the time the city’s curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., gathering downtown had been deemed unlawful when fires were set by rioters.

Numerous social media users who were in the city shared images of the violent chaos as police struggled to protect businesses and property threatened by looters.

#Louisville When the shots were fired at the LMPD pic.twitter.com/jPoHoXMzid — No Name (@tr00p3rr) September 24, 2020

Authorities said one suspect had been arrested in the shootings, but has not yet been identified.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department updated the conditions of the officers throughout the evening Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police @LMPD just gave a press conference confirming that two officers were shot, one is is now in surgery and the other is stable. Good news: a suspect is in custody and the police are expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/HZbZPimI7I — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 24, 2020

You can hear the shots fired in Louisville in this clip. LMPD says an officer has been shot, though details remain scarce.

pic.twitter.com/Feg5PDJTzm — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 24, 2020

The LMPD is also seeking the help of the public with regard to information about the attack on the officers.

FBI Louisville and @LMPD are seeking the public’s help regarding the shooting of LMPD officers on 09/23/2020. Anyone with pictures or videos of the incident is asked to provide those files using https://t.co/6PCitiZl9J. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

President Donald Trump wished the wounded officers well on social media, and stated that the resources of the federal government were available.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” the president wrote.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden also commented on the unrest:

We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American. https://t.co/KJU21tQq4B — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

Elsewhere in the city, The Courier-Journal reported, businesses were looted.

These included clothing stores and a pawn shop.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also commented on the chaotic situation, asking crowds packed into downtown Louisville to “go home.”

“Please, go home. Go home tonight,” Beshear, a Democrat, pleaded in vain.

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

“There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard, and so many people are listening right now,” he said.

