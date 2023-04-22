Parler Share
Commentary

Louisville Shooter Left Two 'Extensive' Notes Explaining Radical Left-Wing Motive for Killings

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 22, 2023 at 1:49pm
Authorities have revealed that the man who murdered five of his co-workers at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank left two notes explaining his actions, which included the liberal narrative that it is “too easy” to buy a gun in America, especially for someone with mental problems.

On April 10, Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old employee of Old National Bank, entered the business and began shooting. He killed five during the assault and wounded eight others, CNN reported.

Sturgeon was killed by the Louisville police officers who responded to the scene. One officer was injured only 10 days after graduating from the police academy.

According to CNN, the killer claimed in his “very extensive” notes that he wanted to show how easy it is for a mentally disturbed person to get a firearm.

Sturgeon bought his gun legally a week before the shooting after passing all the required background checks. His family said he had been depressed, but they did not feel he was capable of mass murder.

“While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act,” the family said in a statement.

It is clear that Sturgeon lied on his applications by not reporting his mental issues. Lying on a federal background check form is itself a federal crime. But this seems all too often to be the case in mass shootings.

According to Breitbart, 30 high-profile mass shooters going back to 2007 all passed background checks. Despite the fact that such procedures have not stopped these crimes, the left continues to push for more.

Indeed, like clockwork and only hours after the crime in Louisville, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed President Joe Biden’s call for more background checks.

Should mentally ill people have access to guns?

CNN tried to spin this shooting as the killer proving his point. On Saturday, for instance, CNN’s Jim Scuitto said it was easy, “particularly in a state such as Kentucky,” for a mentally ill person to buy a gun.

“[Sturgeon] claims he wanted to show how easy it is for someone in America with serious mental illness to just go out and buy a gun. We should note, under Kentucky state law, he was only required to fill out [a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] form and undergo a criminal records check.”

“Particularly in a state such as Kentucky, it is true, is it not, that it’s fairly easy to get a weapon, well, under any circumstances, and even if you do have a record of mental health issues?” Scuitto said, according to Breitbart.

This nation is still suffering from a lack of proper care for mental illness, not a gun problem or a background check problem.

As for this killer, his family intends to have his brain examined to look for evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE. As it happens, Sturgeon had suffered concussions while playing sports.

Regardless, if these mental disorders are not diagnosed, they are not going to show up on background checks no matter how detailed and invasive the forms are.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation