'So in Love' Couple Gets Married, Then Bride's Body Discovered in Suitcase 4 Days Later: Groom Arrested

An English man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife and then stuffing her body into a suitcase on a playground not long after their wedding last week.

The body of Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a suitcase near the town of Halifax in West Yorkshire, England, over the weekend.

Her death occurred at some point during the four-day period after she married Thomas Nutt, 45, on Wednesday. The homicide might have occurred on the couple’s wedding day.

“Detectives have charged a man with murder in connection with the body of a woman found in Lightcliffe on Sunday 31 October,” the department said in a news release. “Thomas Nutt, 45 of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe has been charged with the murder of Dawn Walker which is believed to have occurred between Wednesday 27 October and Sunday 31 October 2021.”

Police said that Nutt was in custody, but offered no further details about the case or the manner of the woman’s death.

“Our enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage and we are particularly keen to speak with the person who initially called us,” investigator Amanda Wimbles told the U.K. Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Walker’s body was found on a playground near her home in Lightcliffe, which is a small community just outside of Halifax. Police, according to the report, believe she was strangled.

There are no suspects besides Nutt.

Speaking to The Sun, one person who knew the couple and attended the wedding remembered Walker fondly and shared shock that her new husband is accused of killing her.

“Dawn and Tommo were so in love. I can’t believe what has happened. It was a lovely wedding and Dawn looked beautiful,” the person said. “They should have been looking forward to a long, happy life together.”

“I just can’t believe something like this has happened so soon after the marriage.”

Walker’s sister and daughter also commented on her shocking murder.

“Never leave things until it’s too late — I’ve learned the hard way,” said Walker’s 30-year-old daughter Codie-Marie Shaw in an apparent reference to situations involving domestic violence.

Walker’s sister, Lisa Walker, added: “My heart is truly broken.”

Nutt reportedly entered the marriage with three children from a previous relationship.

The couple got engaged in January of 2020.

