'Love Story' Actor Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82

 By Randy DeSoto  December 8, 2023 at 4:24pm
Academy Award nominated actor Ryan O’Neal died on Friday at 82, his son Patrick O’Neal announced.

O’Neal was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Harvard preppie Oliver, whom he portrayed opposite actress Ali MacGraw (Jenny) in the 1970 film “Love Story.”

O’Neal, who was a major heartthrob of the 1970s, went on to have a number of hits, including “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972), “Paper Moon” (1973) with his then 9-year-old daughter Tatum O’Neal, the war film “A Bridge Too Far” (1977), and “The Main Event” (1979) in which he played a prize fighter and co-starred with Barbara Streisand.

The actor’s big break came when he landed the role of Rodney Harrington on the 1960s television series “Peyton Place,” a prime time soap opera based on the novel of the same name.

Most recently, O’Neal had a recurring role of the television show “Bones,” with his last appearance coming in 2017, according to IMDb.

The Hollywood Reporter said that O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

His son Patrick wrote on Instagram, “So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.”

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero,” Patrick continued. “I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place.

“That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrick O’Neal (@patrick_oneal)

The New York Post reported O’Neal was first married to actress Joanna Moore from 1963 to 1967, and they had two children together, Tatum and Griffin.

He then wed “Peyton Place” co-star Young in 1967 having son Patrick. They divorced in 1971.

O’Neal was then in an on-again-off-again relationship with “Charlie’s Angels” star Farrah Fawcett starting in 1979, until her death from cancer in 2009.

They had one son together, Redmond, who currently is in the Patton State Psychiatric Hospital in San Bernardino, California, after a string of criminal charges, including attempted murder, robbery, assault, and drug possession.

O’Neal, who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse over the years, conceded he had not been a good father.

“I’m a hopeless father. I don’t know why,” he told Vanity Fair in 2009. “I don’t think I was supposed to be a father. Just look around at my work — they’re either in jail or they should be.”

“I have nice grandchildren, though,” he quipped.

Ryan is survived by his four children and five grandchildren.

Randy DeSoto
