'Love Story' Actor Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Released: Report

The cause of death of actor Ryan O’Neal, who died Dec. 8 at the age of 82, has been revealed, according to a new report.

The website The Blast posted a redacted copy of the actor’s death certificate.

The death certificate said O’Neal died from congestive heart failure after suffering from cardiomyopathy for years.

No other factors were listed as contributing to his death. The death certificate said the actor was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park.

O’Neal’s life had not been without health issues.

In 2001 he was diagnosed with leukemia, and in 2012 he was diagnosed with prostate cancel, according to the New York Post. Over the years, O’Neal also had issues with alcoholism and drug abuse.

Cardiomyopathy is a general term for a wide variety of conditions that negatively impact the muscles of the heart, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“When cardiomyopathy occurs, the normal muscle in the heart can thicken, stiffen, thin out, or fill with substances the body produces that do not belong in the heart muscle. As a result, the heart muscle’s ability to pump blood is reduced, which can lead to irregular heartbeats, the backup of blood into the lungs or rest of the body, and heart failure,” the CDC said.

“Cardiomyopathy can be acquired—developed because of another disease, condition, or factor—or inherited. The cause isn’t always known,” the CDC said.

O’Neal was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Harvard preppie Oliver, whom he portrayed opposite actress Ali MacGraw (Jenny) in the 1970 film “Love Story.”

O’Neal went on to have a number of hits, including “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972), “Paper Moon” (1973) with his then 9-year-old daughter Tatum O’Neal (who won an Academy Award for her performance), the war film “A Bridge Too Far” (1977), and “The Main Event” (1979) in which he played a prize fighter and co-starred with Barbara Streisand.

If you have never viewed the film “Paper Moon”, you are missing out. It’s not just a classic flick, but it’s a character study in wit, improv, and good, old-fashioned sarcasm. Go watch it, you won’t regret it. Ryan O’Neal

— DennisDepew (@DennisDepew2) December 9, 2023

The actor’s son, Patrick O’Neal had announced his father’s passing on Instagram.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.

“This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is,” he wrote.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” he said.

