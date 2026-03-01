Share
Smoke appears over Doha on March 1, 2026 after President Donald Trump announced Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Smoke appears over Doha on March 1, 2026 after President Donald Trump announced Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. (Mahmud Hams - AFP / Getty Images)

'I Love Trump': Viral Videos Show Iranians Praising Trump, Dancing in the Street Following US Strikes

 By Jack Davis  March 1, 2026 at 6:00am
As Democratic politicians snipe at President Donald Trump over his effort to free Iran from a tyrannical regime, the people of Tehran are cheering.

Social media posts show impromptu celebrations.

“Iranian women are literally removing their hijabs and dancing in the middle of Tehran, two crimes in the Islamic regime. They have been longing for freedom for decades,” an X poster using the name Dr. Malouf posted.

“Can anyone explain why Western leftists who claim to care about women’s rights are against liberating them?” the post added.

Another post showed young Iranians clebratin even as the smoke from airstrikes blossomed over Tehran.

“Iranian students celebrating air-strikes. ‘I love Trump,’” the post said.

But even after Trump laid out his case in a message to the American people that the attacks were necessary to end Iran’s 47-year reign of domestic oppression and international terror, some Democrats attacked the president.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said the attacks were a mistake.

“Everything I have heard from the Administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame,” according to The Hill.

“Military action in this region almost never ends well for the United States, and conflict with Iran can easily spiral and escalate in ways we cannot anticipate. It does not appear that Donald Trump has learned the lessons of history.”

Social media noted that numerous exiled Iranians were cheering on the U.S.-Israel attacks.

 

Democratic Sen. Reuben Gallego of Arizona called the attack “illegal,” according to the Guardian.

But social media poster Nioh Berg reported a different reality.

“Iranians are cheering and clapping as American bombs fall on the regime. Listen to the joy in their voices. Everyone looked to the skies and prayed for outside help. And now, help has arrived,” she wrote on X.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Somali Man With Knives in Each Hand Reportedly Tried to Invade Child Nursery, Was Repelled, Then Stabbed Two People Before Fleeing Police
BREAKING: Israel Has Reportedly Attacked Tehran Mehrabad Airport as 'Operation Epic Fury' Continues
Statue That Was Taken Down During Woke Witch Hunts of 2020 Has Been Restored - Victory for Police, Texas, and America
Lindsey Graham Says Cuba Will Be the Next Domino to Fall: 'Their Days Are Numbered'
Hegseth on Iran Strikes: People 'Hell-Bent on Prophetic Islamist Delusions Cannot Have Nuclear Weapons'
