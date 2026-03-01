'I Love Trump': Viral Videos Show Iranians Praising Trump, Dancing in the Street Following US Strikes

As Democratic politicians snipe at President Donald Trump over his effort to free Iran from a tyrannical regime, the people of Tehran are cheering.

Social media posts show impromptu celebrations.

“Iranian women are literally removing their hijabs and dancing in the middle of Tehran, two crimes in the Islamic regime. They have been longing for freedom for decades,” an X poster using the name Dr. Malouf posted.

Iranian women are literally removing their hijabs and dancing in the middle of Tehran, two crimes in the Islamic regime. They have been longing for freedom for decades. Can anyone explain why Western leftists who claim to care about women’s rights are against liberating them? pic.twitter.com/B5lXhvBk41 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

“Can anyone explain why Western leftists who claim to care about women’s rights are against liberating them?” the post added.

Another post showed young Iranians clebratin even as the smoke from airstrikes blossomed over Tehran.

“Iranian students celebrating air-strikes. ‘I love Trump,’” the post said.

Iranian students celebrating air-strikes “I love Trump”

But even after Trump laid out his case in a message to the American people that the attacks were necessary to end Iran’s 47-year reign of domestic oppression and international terror, some Democrats attacked the president.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said the attacks were a mistake.

If Trump pulls this off and rescues the nation of Iran from 47 years of oppression, he will be a hero for the history books. There will be streets named after him. There will be statues. — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 28, 2026

“Everything I have heard from the Administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame,” according to The Hill.

“Military action in this region almost never ends well for the United States, and conflict with Iran can easily spiral and escalate in ways we cannot anticipate. It does not appear that Donald Trump has learned the lessons of history.”

Social media noted that numerous exiled Iranians were cheering on the U.S.-Israel attacks.

The mood is nothing short of joyful as people begin to gather for what is sure to be another massive rally in support of a free Iran held in Toronto. Iranians are hopeful this might finally be the end of the Islamic regime. Follow me and @TPostMillennial for more! pic.twitter.com/ODkRLFm117 — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) February 28, 2026

Democratic Sen. Reuben Gallego of Arizona called the attack “illegal,” according to the Guardian.

But social media poster Nioh Berg reported a different reality.

Videos taken by ordinary people inside Iran show explosions and, in some clips shared online, people reacting with joy and cheering as they film from their homes. Some are dancing in the streets or shouting “Freedom!” — a powerful moment for many who have endured years of… — Leila (@khalijefarsiran) February 28, 2026

“Iranians are cheering and clapping as American bombs fall on the regime. Listen to the joy in their voices. Everyone looked to the skies and prayed for outside help. And now, help has arrived,” she wrote on X.

