President Donald Trump speaks about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington, D.C, from the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington, D.C, from the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Oliver Contreras - AFP / Getty Images)

'As Low as You Can Go': Mainstream Media Leftists Attempt to Pin Plane Disaster on Trump, Quickly Regret It

 By Joe Saunders  January 30, 2025 at 12:50pm
Rescuers were still combing the Potomac for bodies, but leftists weren’t letting it rest.

After Wednesday’s plane-helicopter collision over Washington, D.C., some members of the mainstream media didn’t waste a minute before taking to social media to cast blame on President Donald Trump.

And it didn’t take long after that before they were taking it back.

In a suspiciously similar flurry of posts on the social media platform X, journalists from New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and around the country took note of the crash and linked it to news about Trump’s plans to trim the federal workforce.

The implication was ghoulish as it was obvious — that Trump’s action had somehow played a role in the still-unexplained tragedy that reportedly killed more than 60 on board the American Airlines passenger plane and the U.S. Army helicopter’s three-member crew.

It was, as one X user put it, “as low as you can go.”

But it was also wrong — and the assertions quickly disappeared from X.

Sometimes that happened with a weak apology. Sometimes it happened with plain — no doubt embarrassed — silence.

On the weak apology front come CNN’s Bakari Sellers and Nashville, Tennessee, television journalist Phil Williams of WTVF. Both men published, then deleted posts, vaguely hinting at Trump’s culpability.

Both then apologized, though the sincerity of the apologies was questionable. Sellers claimed he was just “frustrated.” Williams claimed he’d been misinterpreted.

WARNING: The Sellers’ post below includes vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Vogue's Disgusting Critique of FLOTUS Portrait Backfires


At least both had the semblance of decency to make some sort of public explanation.

Meanwhile, New York City-based freelancer David Freelander, whose website practically screams “Northeastern Liberal” and whose work includes a fawning profile of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also deleted a post that linked the tragedy, but not before the X platform’s “Community Notes” got involved.

The Trump-bashing posts are exactly the kind of reaction Americans have come to expect from the mainstream media since the former celebrity businessman’s arrival on the political scene.

Any normally rational person would have known intuitively on hearing of the crash that, whatever the circumstances that surrounded Wednesday night’s collision over Washington, the chances that they could have had anything to do with Trump’s order last week were minuscule to the point of non-existence.

But normally rational people are interested in objective reality. That wasn’t the issue here, political reality was.

And blaming Trump for anything bad that happens in American life is the political reality the liberal media live in.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Americans who live in the real world and are on to the game.

And then there was this one, that probably summed up the feelings of virtually all conservative Americans on hearing the fallout from the plane crash tragedy.

“We really don’t hate the media enough,” the user wrote.

“Hate” might be too strong of a word, but there’s no denying the mainstream media has spent decades building the environment where normal Americans view their offerings with mistrust, hostility, and a healthy dose of contempt. In fact, that’s largely why Trump is the president today.

Trying to turn a tragedy into a political triumph before the bodies have even been found is no way to change that.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




