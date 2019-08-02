As Lowly Democrats Play the Race Card, Trump Economy Soars

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That certainly applies to anti-Trump Democrats, who remain obsessed with identity politics and irrationally confident that it will win them the White House in 2020.

It won’t. The American people aren’t falling for it.

Back in 2015, when Donald Trump declared his presidential run, he made addressing illegal immigration central to his candidacy and urged Americans to put America first.

Within hours of his presidential announcement, the left began hurling insults at him. Racist! Bigot! Xenophobe!

Left-wing commentators like Sally Kohn branded him “divisive and dangerous” — worse, a purveyor of “xenophobia and racial bias.” (For what it’s worth, she also claimed “there’s no way Trump will become president.”)

Four years later, the left still hasn’t graduated from such rudimentary thinking. Anti-Trump Democrats are only doubling down on their brand of race-based identity politics, determined to exploit America’s racial divisions for political gain.

The last week was a case study in liberal race-baiting. After President Trump rightly drew attention to Baltimore’s high crime rates and poverty-stricken neighborhoods, criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings for his decades of failed representation of some of its worst areas, the left quickly came to Cummings’ defense and accused the president of racism.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, in an attempt to salvage his floundering presidential campaign, predictably concluded: “Trump’s lies and racism never end.”

After Trump accused Al Sharpton of being a “con man” (which he is), anti-Trump Democrats scrambled to defend him and, you guessed it, play the race card. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another floundering presidential candidate, put it this way: “I stand with my friend Al Sharpton in calling out these ongoing attacks on people of color.”

Warren stands with a proven anti-Semite, whose incitement of a 1991 riot in Brooklyn led to the death of Jewish rabbinical scholar Yankel Rosenbaum. This is the same man who has declared, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Nonetheless, Democrats will stand against Trump at all costs, no matter who they’re standing with.

But, then, what exactly are they standing for?

Four years have come and gone, and the left’s anti-Trump playbook is the same: Rinse, repeat, racism.

All the while, Trump is standing for all Americans, and the people know it. After his so-called “racist tweets,” the president’s approval rating hit its highest point since Inauguration Day. Nearly 60 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy.

There’s plenty to approve of. Three percent economic growth continues to exceed expectations, while the U.S. unemployment rate remains below four percent — one of the lowest marks in our history.

American consumers feel optimistic too: In the second quarter of 2019, consumer spending grew at an annualized rate of 4.3 percent, while spending on durable goods (i.e. cars and furniture) rose nearly 13 percent.

The Trump economy is showing no signs of slowing down, and American voters are ready to reward him in 2020. The Republican base is energized, new Trump voters are being registered, and their president is determined to make America great again.

All his opponents have is the race card. It’s a no-brainer: Vote Trump in 2020.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

