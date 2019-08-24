Loyal Dog Reportedly Dies Just Minutes After Owner Loses Fight Against Brain Cancer

In 2011, Stuart Hutchison and those closest to him were hit with the most devastating news a person — especially one so young — can be given: he had cancer.

While his condition seemed to improve, he relapsed three years later, and again four years after that. By then, the cancer was in his bones, and his family knew he was living on borrowed time.

Despite the bad news, he and his girlfriend of four years, Danielle, decided to go ahead with their life together, and in 2017 they were engaged.

“He went into hospital to start chemo at the end of 2018 and he was then having scans every three months,” Stuart’s mother, Fiona Conaghan, said, according to the Daily Mail.

TRENDING: Hollywood Star Ron Perlman Leads the Way as Leftists Celebrate David Koch’s Death

“At a scan in March, they said the chemo was working. Him and Danielle went on holiday to Spain in May and he started getting a pain in his hand. He went for a check up and they were convinced there was nothing wrong.”

“But then by June it started to affect his whole arm and that’s when they did a scan and saw the cancer had taken over his whole brain and had spread to his bones and his pelvis,” the heartbroken mother said.

While his passing was expected, it has still been understandably difficult for those who loved him — especially because his dog, a 2-year-old French bulldog named Nero, reportedly passed shortly after he did.

Danielle and Stuart also had two other French bulldogs — Nala and Amelia — but it was Nero who was closest to Stuart. Just 15 minutes after his owner died, Nero passed from a ruptured spine.

Both man and dog were taken too soon, making the family feel the loss even more deeply.

“It is with a broken heart that I let you all know that our much loved hero Stuart Hutchison passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family and in the arms of his dearly loved wife Danielle following an 8yr battle with cancer, we fulfilled Stuart’s last wish to be cared for by us at my home till the end,” Conaghan posted on Facebook.

RELATED: Puppy Found Inside Plastic Bag After Woman Hears Him Whining for Help

“Sadly at almost the same moment Stuart passed his loyal and faithful 4 legged friend Nero also died … together forever. As you will all appreciate it’s a very difficult time for us all so please bare with us and we will confirm Funeral arrangements when we can.”

“We got Stuart home four weeks ago because he wanted to die at home because that’s where he was born,” Conaghan said, according to the Daily Mail. “We cared for him at home. We expected it but it is still tough. It is still a shock and traumatic when it finally comes.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.