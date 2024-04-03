LSU Athletics Official Issues Statement on Anthem Controversy, Doesn't Help School's Case

Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team seems to be digging its hole even deeper with its recent statements after walking off the court before the national anthem was played on Monday.

LSU already has a reputation for being the “heels” — if we can use the pro wrestling term — of women’s college basketball, especially thanks to the combative nature of head coach Kim Mulkey. But the condemnation of the team reached a crescendo Monday when the team was seen walking off the court before the national anthem was played ahead of the team’s crushing loss, knocking LSU out of the tournament.

First of all, Mulkey’s response to questions about why she and her women left the court and were not on hand to stand for the national anthem left much to be desired.

The outspoken coach claimed that she and her team didn’t intentionally spurn the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

But her complete disinterest in the national anthem did not make things any better.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kinda have a routine,” she casually said, waving off criticism.

Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor prior to the playing of the United States National Anthem. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine [for leaving the court at a certain time].” pic.twitter.com/JclJExC1Ym — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 2, 2024

While Mulkey’s offhanded reply about the national anthem was bad enough, it appears that the school itself has now made matters worse.

Should NCAA teams be required to be present for the national anthem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (213 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

A new statement issued on Tuesday shows that the school knows full well that the team always skips the national anthem, and they apparently condone that behavior.

“Our basketball programs have not been on the court for the anthem for the last several seasons. Usually the anthem is played 12 minutes before the game when the team is in the locker room doing final preparations,” LSU Associate AD Cody Worsham said in a statement.

LSU statement from Cody Worsham, Associate AD “Our basketball programs have not been on the court for the anthem for the last several seasons. Usually the anthem is played 12 minutes before the game when the team is in the locker room doing final preparations.” — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) April 2, 2024

This continued disrespect for our country and our national anthem kicked off even more condemnation of LSU.

“In other words, the team has made the intentional choice to not honor their country and the opportunities it affords them,” X user Ben Hogan said, adding, “Instead, their pre-game preparation takes precedence over our [National] Anthem.”

In other words, the team has made the intentional choice to not honor their country and the opportunities it affords them by attending a 2/3 minute Anthem. Instead, their pre-game preparation takes precedence over our Nationa Anthem. A little advice. You all should stop digging… — Ben Hogan 1953 (@TinCup2020) April 3, 2024

Gavin Adams also jumped to his X account and wondered why LSU thinks it is so special that it doesn’t have to adjust its pre-game preparations like very other team does.

It seems they should adjust their preparation to be on the court like everyone else. — Gavin Adams (@gavin_adams) April 3, 2024

John Carnham just wondered if the school’s statement was supposed to be some sort of defense.

Is that a defense? — John Cranham (@johncran11) April 3, 2024

Perhaps it is fitting that LSU lost so badly to Iowa and its star player Caitlin Clark and was tossed out of the March Madness tournament. If the national anthem so upsets their “preparation” time, well, now that they are out of the tournament, they don’t have to worry about it at all!

Still, the team may have put a target on itself back at home. After snubbing the national anthem once again — but this time in such a public way — Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry jumped up to demand that the school require its athletes on all teams to be present for the national anthem. Looks like Mulkey and LSU’s administrators just made themselves a bigger target than ever.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.