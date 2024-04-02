Imagine driving home from work, getting pulled over for speeding near your house and telling the officer, “I’m not sure what the speed limit is on that road. I drive it every day and today I was going the same speed I always do.”

Do you think you’d have made the situation better with that confession, or worse?

LSU Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey, facing criticism for her team’s absence from the court during the playing of the national anthem before Monday’s game, could probably answer that question for you.

Asked about the incident after her team’s loss, Mulkey said the team wasn’t intentionally spurning the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine,” she said, explaining that at a certain point the team goes back into the locker room to complete their pre-game work.

Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor prior to the playing of the United States National Anthem. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine [for leaving the court at a certain time].” pic.twitter.com/JclJExC1Ym — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 2, 2024

I supposed there’s something to be said for “accidentally” ignoring the national anthem, rather than doing so deliberately. Very little something, but something.

Should all athletes stand respectfully when the national anthem is played? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2998 Votes) No: 0% (9 Votes)

The point, however, is that respecting your national anthem, much like obeying a speed limit, is an act that should be performed deliberately. Mulkey has failed to do that, and has failed to lead her team in doing it.

As I used to tell my son: You can either do what you’re supposed to do, or you can not get it done. Having a really good reason for not getting it done still falls in the latter category.

Her disrespect did not go unnoticed on social media.

That response is wrong. Why not have a routine to stay on the court to make sure you hear the national anthem? — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) April 2, 2024

I agree 100%. Having said that, they did not do it intentionally this game. They do it every game as part of their routine. 12 minutes on the court – then they leave – with zero regard for the National Anthem. So, I guess that makes it worse. That’s on Mulkey!! She is done — JFPC16 (@jfpc16) April 2, 2024

She was correct- they have a regular, disrespectful routine of leaving the court when the national anthem is played. In return there should be a routine policy of not providing federal aid to colleges that allow this and for students who do not respect the country enough that… — DJtheJeep (@JDrsx850i) April 2, 2024

The fact is, Mulkey’s behavior indicates that respecting the United States, its flag, its freedoms and the men and women who have served, suffered, sacrificed and in some cases died to protect all of those things just isn’t a high priority for her.

And her words following LSU’s defeat Monday confirmed what her behavior had already broadcast.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.