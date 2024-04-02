Share
LSU Coach's Explanation for Skipping Anthem Makes Things Even Worse

 By George C. Upper III  April 2, 2024 at 7:23am
Imagine driving home from work, getting pulled over for speeding near your house and telling the officer, “I’m not sure what the speed limit is on that road. I drive it every day and today I was going the same speed I always do.”

Do you think you’d have made the situation better with that confession, or worse?

LSU Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey, facing criticism for her team’s absence from the court during the playing of the national anthem before Monday’s game, could probably answer that question for you.

Asked about the incident after her team’s loss, Mulkey said the team wasn’t intentionally spurning the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine,” she said, explaining that at a certain point the team goes back into the locker room to complete their pre-game work.

I supposed there’s something to be said for “accidentally” ignoring the national anthem, rather than doing so deliberately. Very little something, but something.

Should all athletes stand respectfully when the national anthem is played?

The point, however, is that respecting your national anthem, much like obeying a speed limit, is an act that should be performed deliberately. Mulkey has failed to do that, and has failed to lead her team in doing it.

As I used to tell my son: You can either do what you’re supposed to do, or you can not get it done. Having a really good reason for not getting it done still falls in the latter category.

Her disrespect did not go unnoticed on social media.

The fact is, Mulkey’s behavior indicates that respecting the United States, its flag, its freedoms and the men and women who have served, suffered, sacrificed and in some cases died to protect all of those things just isn’t a high priority for her.

And her words following LSU’s defeat Monday confirmed what her behavior had already broadcast.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

