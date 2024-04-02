LSU Coach's Explanation for Skipping Anthem Makes Things Even Worse
Imagine driving home from work, getting pulled over for speeding near your house and telling the officer, “I’m not sure what the speed limit is on that road. I drive it every day and today I was going the same speed I always do.”
Do you think you’d have made the situation better with that confession, or worse?
LSU Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey, facing criticism for her team’s absence from the court during the playing of the national anthem before Monday’s game, could probably answer that question for you.
Asked about the incident after her team’s loss, Mulkey said the team wasn’t intentionally spurning the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine,” she said, explaining that at a certain point the team goes back into the locker room to complete their pre-game work.
Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor prior to the playing of the United States National Anthem.
I supposed there’s something to be said for “accidentally” ignoring the national anthem, rather than doing so deliberately. Very little something, but something.
The point, however, is that respecting your national anthem, much like obeying a speed limit, is an act that should be performed deliberately. Mulkey has failed to do that, and has failed to lead her team in doing it.
As I used to tell my son: You can either do what you’re supposed to do, or you can not get it done. Having a really good reason for not getting it done still falls in the latter category.
Her disrespect did not go unnoticed on social media.
That response is wrong. Why not have a routine to stay on the court to make sure you hear the national anthem?
I agree 100%. Having said that, they did not do it intentionally this game. They do it every game as part of their routine. 12 minutes on the court – then they leave – with zero regard for the National Anthem. So, I guess that makes it worse. That’s on Mulkey!! She is done
She was correct- they have a regular, disrespectful routine of leaving the court when the national anthem is played.
In return there should be a routine policy of not providing federal aid to colleges that allow this and for students who do not respect the country enough that…
The fact is, Mulkey’s behavior indicates that respecting the United States, its flag, its freedoms and the men and women who have served, suffered, sacrificed and in some cases died to protect all of those things just isn’t a high priority for her.
And her words following LSU’s defeat Monday confirmed what her behavior had already broadcast.
