Colin Hurley of the LSU Tigers warms up during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Oct. 19. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

LSU Quarterback Found Unresponsive After 'Terrible Accident'

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2025 at 8:16am
A 2:45 a.m. accident has put LSU freshman quarterback Colin Hurly in the hospital.

According to WBRZ-TV, the vehicle Hurley, 17, was driving collided with a tree.

Pieces of the vehicle were scattered about after the collision, which took place near the south gates on the LSU campus.

According to a crash report, Hurley was pulled from the vehicle by first responders.

The report said that Hurley was conscious at times but not so at others. The freshman sustained a large cut to his face.

A report from ESPN said that Hurley was “unresponsive” when he was found by LSU police and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The report said that Hurley was driving a Dodge Charger.

According to WBRZ, the cause of the crash was not released. The station cited officials it did not identify as saying impairment on the part of the driver was not suspected.

LSU officials cited Hurley’s status as a minor as the reason for avoiding comment on the incident.

“We are working through proper protocols with his family before we can have any comment,” LSU representative Zach Greenwell said, according to the New York Post.

Hurley’s family released a statement saying Hurley will recover.

“Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health, and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion,” the statement read.

“Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident,” the statement said.

The Post noted that Hurley did not play this past season.

Hurley, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is listed on the LSU depth chart as its third-string quarterback.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
