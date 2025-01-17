LSU Quarterback Found Unresponsive After 'Terrible Accident'

A 2:45 a.m. accident has put LSU freshman quarterback Colin Hurly in the hospital.

According to WBRZ-TV, the vehicle Hurley, 17, was driving collided with a tree.

Pieces of the vehicle were scattered about after the collision, which took place near the south gates on the LSU campus.

According to a crash report, Hurley was pulled from the vehicle by first responders.

The report said that Hurley was conscious at times but not so at others. The freshman sustained a large cut to his face.

Here is a statement from the family of LSU QB Collin Hurley, who was involved in a serious car accident He is in stable condition, they are confident in full recovery. pic.twitter.com/SNc6WwEeu0 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 16, 2025

A report from ESPN said that Hurley was “unresponsive” when he was found by LSU police and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The report said that Hurley was driving a Dodge Charger.

According to WBRZ, the cause of the crash was not released. The station cited officials it did not identify as saying impairment on the part of the driver was not suspected.

LSU officials cited Hurley’s status as a minor as the reason for avoiding comment on the incident.

“We are working through proper protocols with his family before we can have any comment,” LSU representative Zach Greenwell said, according to the New York Post.

Hurley’s family released a statement saying Hurley will recover.

“Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health, and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion,” the statement read.

Colin Hurley is stable and resting after a serious crash on LSU’s campus early Thursday morning. See @BCasserleigh‘s Investigative Unit report here https://t.co/fJAnbY4jAS — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) January 17, 2025

“Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident,” the statement said.

The Post noted that Hurley did not play this past season.

Hurley, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is listed on the LSU depth chart as its third-string quarterback.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.