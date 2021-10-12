Lt. Governor Stands Firm Against Activist Outrage After He Calls Teaching LGBT Agenda in Schools 'Filth'

North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor says he will not back down after earning liberal scorn by calling a book of LGBTQ sexual fantasies targeted at children “filth.”

Mark Robinson earned his place as a target of liberal venom during a speech in which he talked about a book called “Gender Queer” that he said was in North Carolina school libraries that includes images of what are either the characters’ gay fantasies or actual acts.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. Yes, I called it filth,” he said, according to The News and Observer of Raleigh.

“As you look at these photos, I challenge you to describe them as anything other than filth.”

The expected attacks ensued.

“We are calling on Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson to resign for his disgraceful, hateful statements directed at LGBTQ+ people,” Human Rights Campaign Interim President Joni Madison said in a statement, according to WTVD-TV.

The White House called Robinson’s words “repugnant and offensive.”

Robinson spelled out exactly what he meant in a Facebook video in which he said liberals and the media “have tried to change the focus from education to the LGBT community.”

Given the incredibly pornographic nature of the images shown in that video (comic-style pictures showing individuals performing sex acts on one another), we will not embed it in this story. If you do wish to see how truly horrific the content is, you can view it here.

“I will fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ community, to express themselves however they want. That is their right as Americans, and I don’t think that government has any role in telling them otherwise,” he said.

“However, the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent.”

After showing a series of images from books he said were used in schools, he asked rhetorically, “Does forcing these on children represent your values? Do you really believe that these images should be shown in the classroom?”

Robinson said he will not cave in amid the attacks against him.

“I will not back down,” he said. “I will not be silenced. And I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom. And I don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

John Waugh, a spokesperson for Robinson, told WWAY-TV the “Gender Queer” book “came to our office’s attention from Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina (Orange County). However, we have found this book in other counties across the state as well, including Wake and Buncombe counties.”

Robinson has been outspoken about his beliefs.

“There is material out there that is pushing these issues and teaching our children about these issues,” he told WTVD.

In December 2016, after National Geographic put an image on its cover showing a 9-year-old transgender child, he wrote, “The sick, deranged, sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior are the ones who will take the next step in our continuing moral decline toward total depravity. Free love, then homosexuality.”

