Lying or Dementia: Biden Says 3 Incidents Didn't Occur on Foreign Trip, But We Have the Devastating Video

Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, the media began to question his mental state. “Is Putin insane?” asked The Washington Post. A Vanity Fair article was entitled: “Report: An ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ Putin, a Madman With Nuclear Weapons, Is Lashing Out at His Inner Circle.” A headline in The Daily Mail read, “Is Putin suffering ‘delirium and confusion’ due to Long COVID?”

After President Joe Biden’s four disastrous days on the international stage, it’s become clear that Putin is not the one with the problem. And the world sees it.

“It’s not thuggish Vladimir Putin who is losing his marbles but doddery Joe Biden — and it could prove lethal,” The Daily Mail’s Dominic Lawson wrote in a Sunday editorial. “Unlike his murderous opposite number in Moscow, the words ‘frail, doddery and confused’ really do apply to the resident of the White House.”

Lawson continued, “If this were solely related to physical frailty in the 79-year-old Biden, it would not be much of an issue: The president who led the world’s greatest military power until almost the end of World War II, Franklin Roosevelt, was confined to a wheelchair.

“The issue of failing mental acuity is a much more serious one,” he concluded.

During a Monday news conference, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the President, “Are you worried that other leaders in the world are going to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back?”

“What’s getting walked back?”

Doocy replied: “It sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going to Ukraine. It sounded like you said it was possible the U.S. would use a chemical weapon. And it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia.”

Was Biden lying to Peter Doocy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1498 Votes) No: 3% (52 Votes)

“None of the three occurred,” Biden said.

This is a remarkable claim considering each statement was recorded on video.

Biden’s foreign trip has been a complete disaster. Biden called for regime change in Russia, said U.S. troops were being sent to Ukraine, and suggested he would use chemical weapons against Putin. His staff had to correct him each time. pic.twitter.com/FUfgcA5EGn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2022

Q: “It sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going to Ukraine, it sounded like you said it was possible the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, and it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia.” BIDEN: “None of the three occurred.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zhP2NCPo93 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2022

Was Biden lying, or did he forget what he’d said just two or three days ago?

Biden is either a liar or he’s in cognitive decline. Both prospects are dangerous, particularly as the world faces the possibility of nuclear war.

The New York Post reported on Monday that Biden held a cheat sheet prepared by his handlers during the press conference which read, “Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points.”

Question number one read: “If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?” It was followed by two possible answers: “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt towards the actions of this man,” and “I was not articulating a change in policy.”

This is just another reminder that Biden’s decline has become too big for them to hide.

Sadly, yes, this is real https://t.co/PAsKS1LA0Z — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 29, 2022

Biden’s gaffes are occurring with increasing regularity, and they’re feeding Putin’s domestic propaganda machine. He can now legitimately tell the Russian people that the U.S. wants to overthrow their government, that Biden threatened the use of chemical weapons and that the American government plans to send U.S. troops to Ukraine. And he has video evidence to prove it.

How much longer do we have to pretend that the leader of the free world is OK?

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.