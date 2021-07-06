Lying Joe Biden Makes Up Story About Baseball Glory Days, Gets Completely Debunked by Fact-Checker

President Joe Biden lied about smashing a ball 368 feet during one of his first congressional baseball games when speaking with professional baseball players Monday, according to a fact-check from the Republican National Committee.

Biden hosted the 2020 World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday. His official Twitter account shared an image of the visit.

When do @VP and I start, @Dodgers? Always great to host World Series champs at the White House. pic.twitter.com/YIZ5roS5ca — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021

Yahoo Sports reported Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were gifted custom team jerseys. Biden also gave the usual speech, telling his guests how great they are and how wonderful what they do is for “democracy.”

“When the season began it was easy to feel like we had bigger things to worry about than just sports. And of course we did and we still do,” Biden said of the forgettable 2020 season. “But I think what we discovered is we need sports more than we ever realized.”

“Not only does Dodger Stadium host world champions, it helps save lives and strengthen our democracy as well,” Biden added as he touted that fans are now returning to games.

Naturally, Biden then made the event about himself with an outlandish claim documented by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson on Twitter.

Peak Biden story: POTUS is now regaling the LA Dodgers at the White House with a story about him at the second Congressional baseball game when he says hit the ball 368 ft off the right-centerfield wall. “My kids remember that,” he adds. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 2, 2021

What? A transcript of the comments provided by the White House shows just how intricate Biden’s tall tale was.

“I just want you to know that there — we have a congressional baseball game every year. In the very beginning, I used to be a centerfielder and my Walter Mitty dream — anyways, it’s a long story, but … my kids only remember two things that ever happened to me in my career — my boys,” he said.

Noting his kids have met “kings and queens,” Biden said: “But I played, when the first — the second congressional baseball game at the old stadium — the old Washington stadium. And I hit one off the right-centerfield wall. It bounced off the wall. I think it’s 368 or — I don’t know what is exactly now — but off the wall. And I’m rounding — anyway, to make a long story short, my kids remember that, all the rest. And guess what? The only thing I remember, too.”

Biden was fact-checked on the obvious tall tale by Zach Parkinson with RNC Research, who shared Erickson’s tweet and was armed with old newspaper reporting of Biden’s actual Congressional baseball game performance.

“Biden’s second Congressional baseball game would have been in 1974,” Parkinson wrote. “Did he really hit a 368 foot shot? No, he went 0-2.”

Biden’s second Congressional baseball game would have been in 1974 Did he really hit a 368 foot shot? No, he went 0-2 https://t.co/EXtET8orNx pic.twitter.com/TwUnAy1Zgg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021

The reporting stated Biden went 0-2 with a groundout and a strikeout. In another tweet, Parkinson confirmed Biden did not mix up the year his alleged long bomb was hit, which could have been at least a possibility.

“In 1975, Biden was so good he ‘got stuck in traffic’ and didn’t start … But he did make sure his press team reached out to Delaware’s Morning News to issue a correction so everyone knew he actually ‘played’ in the game,” Parkinson noted.

In 1975, Biden was so good he “got stuck in traffic” and didn’t start But he did make sure his press team reached out to Delaware’s Morning News to issue a correction so everyone knew he actually “played” in the game pic.twitter.com/rSJ8drCWlm — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021

Parkinson shared some other interesting tweets to correct the president’s account of the events.

Biden also claimed this hit came “at the old stadium” in DC (RFK) Except the Congressional baseball game was played at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore for Biden’s first four years in Congress The game wasn’t played at RFK again until 2005https://t.co/wb9n1lUTVC pic.twitter.com/LmAAvf5fO5 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021

Politico, citing the RNC Research fact check, reached out to the White House about Biden’s outlandish baseball claim, but reported: “We asked the White House for comment and got none.”

Biden was probably that kid everyone knew in school who could not stop lying about anything and everything — the kid who did everything just a little better than those around him.

Biden did not crush a pitch and launch it 368 feet during his second Congressional baseball game. The Democrat is either a pathological liar, a man coming unglued mentally, or both.

Since Biden has spent decades telling tall tales, it’s safe to say he’s at the very least a liar. But with regard to his recent and never-ending gaffes, slip-ups, brain malfunctions and flashcard incidents, it’s alarming that there is the very real possibility he is also compromised cognitively.

Biden is a uniquely weak individual who lacks humility and is an embarrassment to the country. It’s only natural to expect politicians to embellish their records. In this case, Biden didn’t think twice about pretending he was once the Babe Ruth of Delaware’s Congressional delegation. He is apparently unaware that people can use modern technology to easily disprove such stories within minutes.

Biden has a knack for attempting to fit in with people by making ridiculous claims, which is another layer to this ballgame lie. We have a president who is not only a shameless liar, but an incredibly insecure one.

In any event, Biden the liar has the country’s nuclear codes and he couldn’t be trusted Friday to cordially speak to athletes without feeding them unnecessary fibs about his own alleged past physical prowess. He hosted the World Series champions at the White House and tried to compete with them — telling them some absurd story that never happened about how he was once like they are.

