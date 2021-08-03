Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the globe have turned to the World Health Organization as a trusted source for information and guidance.

Unfortunately, this organization has become increasingly political over the years and the pandemic has only hastened the process.

A little-noticed change in the WHO’s online description of herd immunity was made in November 2020. I can think of no explanation for this other than to motivate greater numbers of people to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prior to Nov. 13, the WHO’s Q and A page described herd immunity as follows: “Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection. This means that even people who haven’t been infected, or in whom an infection hasn’t triggered an immune response, they are protected because people around them who are immune can act as buffers between them and an infected person. The threshold for establishing herd immunity for COVID-19 is not yet clear.”

The wording was changed on Nov. 13, just ahead of the debut of the first COVID-19 vaccines, to read: “‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached.”

“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. Read the Director-General’s 12 October media briefing speech for more detail.“

It appears on Dec. 31, 2020, the WHO reverted to the earlier language. However, in the meantime, the organization was quite comfortable with misleading those who put their trust in it.

Why would it claim that herd immunity is achieved by protecting people, not exposing them? Did it underestimate the intelligence of the non-elites of the world so much, it thought no one would catch this sleight of hand?

People understand that the greater the proportion of a population that is exposed to a virus, either by actual infection or by vaccination, the stronger herd immunity will be. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to comprehend this.

The keyword here is “or.”

According to the statistics website Our World In Data, approximately 165 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or 50 percent of the population.

Data site Worldometer reported that 36 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19. That’s nearly 11 percent of the U.S. population.

There is likely some overlap, meaning some who have had the virus later became vaccinated or, as we’ve experienced more recently with the delta variant, some fully vaccinated individuals have contracted the virus.

Still, a large portion of these individuals can be considered to have immunity.

In addition to the 36 million reported cases, there are people who’ve had either mild cases of the virus or were asymptomatic and their cases were not reported.

We are likely closer to herd immunity than the Biden administration and the WHO would care to tell us.

The vaccines have no doubt saved lives. They’ve brought us much closer and significantly faster to our goal of herd immunity than would have otherwise been possible.

But the government and the WHO need to understand that taking the vaccine or choosing to give it a pass is up to the individual. Misleading people through semantics is not helpful and will only serve to increase the public’s growing distrust of these organizations.

The Western Journal reached out to the WHO for comment and received the following response: “WHO updated the Q&A on herd immunity as the public conversation had shifted over 2020, from discussions on reaching herd or population immunity through letting the disease spread through the population to vaccination as a strategy to reach population immunity.

“WHO supports achieving ‘herd immunity’ or population immunity through vaccination, not by allowing a disease to spread through population, as this would result in unnecessary cases and deaths. This has been WHO’s position since the beginning of the pandemic.”

When asked why the organization claimed in November, “Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” despite several health experts having rejected this as a fitting definition of herd immunity, TWJ did not immediately receive a response.

