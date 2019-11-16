George Conway Lashes Out at ‘Lying Trash’ GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik

George Conway, the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and a harsh critic of President Trump, called Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik “lying trash” on Saturday and urged voters to support her Democratic challenger.

Conway, a Republican attorney, was seemingly miffed by Stefanik’s battles this week with Rep. Adam Schiff during the Trump impeachment hearings. Stefanik, 35, was praised by conservatives following the hearings for going toe-to-toe with Schiff and questioning how the House Intelligence Committee chairman has conducted the impeachment inquiry so far.

On Friday, Schiff repeatedly blocked Stefanik from asking questions of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch after Republicans attempted to yield her time.

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said as Rep. Devin Nunes tried to yield time to Stefanik.

“What is the interruption for this time? It is our time,” Stefanik said.

Schiff asserted that House rules allow lawmakers to yield their time for questions during the impeachment hearings to Steve Castor, the counsel for Republicans.

A point of contention raised by Stefanik has been Schiff’s reversal on whether to have Congress interview the whistleblower whose complaint against Trump is at the center of the impeachment saga.

On Friday, Stefanik read aloud a series of headlines of news stories about Schiff’s interest in having the anonymous whistleblower testify before Congress.

Schiff backed away from that idea soon after it was revealed that the whistleblower, who is reportedly a CIA analyst, met with an aide to Schiff prior to filing his complaint on Aug. 12. Schiff failed to disclose that interaction until after it was reported in The New York Times on Oct. 2.

Schiff cautioned House Republicans on Monday that they could face an ethics investigation if they mention the whistleblower’s name during the public impeachment hearings.

Stefanik accused Schiff of “duplicity” and an “abuse of power” for issuing the threat despite having previously shown an interest in having the whistleblower testify.

“The fact that we are getting criticized by Chairman Adam Schiff for statements that he himself made early in this process shows the duplicity and just the abuse of power that we are continuing to see,” she said.

Stefanik continued criticizing Schiff after the hearing.

“This was Day 2 of an abject failure of Adam Schiff and his regime of secrecy,” she told reporters.

This was day 2 of an abject failure for Adam Schiff and his #regimeofsecrecy. I was glad to talk to the press about the failures of this partisan impeachment process. pic.twitter.com/rJcxYdvwWr — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) November 15, 2019

“I think I was interrupted about six times throughout the hearing.”

In his tweet attacking Stefanik, Conway was responding to a chart that showed that she had the second most speaking time of any Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. The chart was created by a researcher for the left-wing think tank, Center for American Progress.

Conway has become a darling of the anti-Trump movement because of his tweets criticizing the president. In a rare TV appearance on Wednesday, Conway argued that Trump “needs to be removed” from office.

