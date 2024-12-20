After Lying That Trump Wants to Cut Social Security, Dems Rush Bill That Will Cut Benefits - Need Biden to Sign Before Trump Arrives

Democrats have been caught doing the very thing they’ve been accusing President-elect Donald Trump of doing: Cutting Social Security.

On Wednesday, the U.K. Daily Mail reported Senate Democrats are trying to push through a Social Security reform bill they want to see signed by President Joe Biden before Trump takes office.

The Social Security Fairness Act aims to repeal provisions that reduce payouts to public sector employees like police officers, firefighters, teachers, and post workers. The Mail cites The Committee for a Responsible Budget in their article, and that group states this would make Social Security insolvent six months earlier than current projections by giving increased benefits to 3 million people who paid into their state or local pensions that did not pay Social Security.

The CRFB also states, “As a result, we estimate a typical dual-income couple retiring in 2033 would see their benefits cut by an additional $25,000 over their lifetime.”

The think tank says if Social Security runs out of money under this bill, as much as $400,000 in benefits would be lost for the average couple. CRFB states the cost for the bill over the next decade — citing the Congressional Budget Office — would be $190 billion.

After already passing in the House of Representatives, the push for a vote in the Senate comes from Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer while Republican Sen. Rand Paul wants to add an amendment to the bill gradually raising the age of retirement to 70.

Paul spoke on the matter to The Hill.

“It speeds the bankruptcy of Social Security. Social Security is due to go bankrupt in 2034. This will speed it up by a year or so. It’s $200 billion added to a program that is already short of money,” he said, following up by commenting, “If you’re going to add to its mandate by expanding it, you should pay for it.”

Schumer tried to pose the effort on X in the most altruistic fashion last week, saying, “It would ensure Americans are not erroneously denied their well-earned social security benefits simply because they chose at some point to work in their careers in public service.”

Despite this appearing to be an expansion of Social Security, it is a short-term payoff for some that will ultimately be incredibly costly.

We have heard repeatedly from Democrats that it is Trump who goes after Social Security, not them. Days before election day, Vice President Kamala Harris posted to X accusing Trump of just that.

Donald Trump tried to cut Medicare and Social Security every year he was president. I believe that when people have worked hard their entire life, they deserve to retire with the benefits they have earned. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2024

Biden gave similar statements in a press release from May, saying, “Medicare is stronger and Social Security remains strong. As long as I am President, I will keep strengthening Social Security and Medicare and protecting them from Republicans’ attempts to cut benefits Americans have earned.”

In July, Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries invoked to boogeyman that is Project 2025 to say Trump would be the end of Social Security.

He claimed, “Trump’s Project 2025 will end Social Security and Medicare as we know it.”

Despite looking to address excessive government spending, Trump stated earlier this month, “We’re not touching Social Security.”

Under Democrats’ bill, cuts will be made, and insolvency will be sped up.

It is unclear whether Democrats actually think this is helpful, or if they just want to create a massive disaster later — perhaps for the president-elect to “deal” with.

That all being said, there may be a far less conspiratorial explanation for this latest move from the Democrats.

Hanlon’s Razor states we, “shouldn’t attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

