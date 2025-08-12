'Ma'am, It's Long Past Time': Ex-Capitol Police Chief Hits Pelosi with 3 Damning Memories After She Criticized Trump on DC National Guard Use

Nancy Pelosi is still trying to peddle her lies about the Capitol incursion, but she just got slammed by one of the event’s main players.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund, a man who was at the center of the action surrounding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, from preparation to the ruinous fallout, shot back at a post published Monday by the former House speaker.

And he put Pelosi’s hypocrisy on full display.

Sund was responding to a post on the social media platform X, where Pelosi criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to use the National Guard to restore order to the streets of the District of Columbia.

Pelosi accused Trump of delaying National Guard deployment to the Capitol to deal with the Jan. 6 violence and claimed the move announced Monday was a intended to “to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a few blunders.”

Sund’s response was devastating.

“Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people,” he began.

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol… — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) August 11, 2025



Sund wrote that he requested National Guard assistance in preparing for the gathering of Congress to certify the results of the November 2020 election — and officially make Joe Biden the incoming president of the United States.

Is Sund telling the the truth about Nancy Pelosi? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2400 Votes) No: 0% (12 Votes)

He wrote that he was turned down by the House sergeant at arms, who answered to Pelosi.

He wrote that he tried again on the day of Jan. 6 as the situation spiraled beyond the control of the Capitol Police officers on hand at the Capitol, but he was delayed by the House and Senate sergeants at arms who were “running it up the chain.”

And that “chain” very much included Pelosi.

Sund’s story hasn’t changed — he gave essentially the same account to The Washington Post in a report published Jan. 10, 2021 — when the tear gas had barely dispersed from the Capitol grounds.

In his X post, he also he cited Pelosi’s role in maintaining a National Guard presence in the Capitol for the Biden inauguration, and long after — effectively militarizing the seat of power in the United States.

“When I needed assistance, it was denied,” he wrote. “Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.”

And he had plenty of supporters:

Chief Sund, thank you for clarifying for the American people what really happened on J6. It’s so important for history. It was a simple case of lack of sufficient security for a crowd that large and I’m not sure how purposeful it was. — Jeri Mehelic (@JMehelic47475) August 11, 2025

The chief brought receipts. — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) August 11, 2025

Enough with Pelosi getting away with Jan 6th. Arrest her already! — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) August 11, 2025

The full accounting of responsibility for the Jan. 6 disaster has never been made.

Pelosi’s hand-picked, kangaroo court committee supposedly investigating the events was not interested in or aimed at finding the truth. It was established to smear Trump and his supporters in the eyes of history.

It’s findings were a joke, and the names of those who participated should go down in history as stains on the Republic.

🚨BREAKING: Newly released surveillance footage from J6th reveals Pelosi staging Capitol evacuation with camera crew pic.twitter.com/vv7OiRSflG — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 1, 2023

That includes Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney just for starters, but then there are Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Adam Kinzinger, who also covered themselves in disgrace. (Granted, that wasn’t exactly a new look for either man.)

But it also includes the former speaker herself, a woman with the unique distinction of presiding over the House during the tenures of two of the worst presidents in the country’s history — Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

And Sund is showing the way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.