'Ma'am, It's Long Past Time': Ex-Capitol Police Chief Hits Pelosi with 3 Damning Memories After She Criticized Trump on DC National Guard Use

 By Joe Saunders  August 12, 2025 at 8:24am
Nancy Pelosi is still trying to peddle her lies about the Capitol incursion, but she just got slammed by one of the event’s main players.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund, a man who was at the center of the action surrounding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, from preparation to the ruinous fallout, shot back at a post published Monday by the former House speaker.

And he put Pelosi’s hypocrisy on full display.

Sund was responding to a post on the social media platform X, where Pelosi criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to use the National Guard to restore order to the streets of the District of Columbia.

Pelosi accused Trump of delaying National Guard deployment to the Capitol to deal with the Jan. 6 violence and claimed the move announced Monday was a intended to “to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a few blunders.”

Sund’s response was devastating.

“Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people,” he began.


Sund wrote that he requested National Guard assistance in preparing for the gathering of Congress to certify the results of the November 2020 election — and officially make Joe Biden the incoming president of the United States.

Is Sund telling the the truth about Nancy Pelosi?

He wrote that he was turned down by the House sergeant at arms, who answered to Pelosi.

He wrote that he tried again on the day of Jan. 6 as the situation spiraled beyond the control of the Capitol Police officers on hand at the Capitol, but he was delayed by the House and Senate sergeants at arms who were “running it up the chain.”

And that “chain” very much included Pelosi.

Sund’s story hasn’t changed — he gave essentially the same account to The Washington Post in a report published Jan. 10, 2021 — when the tear gas had barely dispersed from the Capitol grounds.

In his X post, he also he cited Pelosi’s role in maintaining a National Guard presence in the Capitol for the Biden inauguration, and long after — effectively militarizing the seat of power in the United States.

“When I needed assistance, it was denied,” he wrote. “Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.”

And he had plenty of supporters:

The full accounting of responsibility for the Jan. 6 disaster has never been made.

Pelosi’s hand-picked, kangaroo court committee supposedly investigating the events was not interested in or aimed at finding the truth. It was established to smear Trump and his supporters in the eyes of history.

It’s findings were a joke, and the names of those who participated should go down in history as stains on the Republic.

That includes Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney just for starters, but then there are Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Adam Kinzinger, who also covered themselves in disgrace. (Granted, that wasn’t exactly a new look for either man.)

But it also includes the former speaker herself, a woman with the unique distinction of presiding over the House during the tenures of two of the worst presidents in the country’s history — Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

And Sund is showing the way.

