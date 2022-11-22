Mac Repair Store Owner Recounts 'Chilling' Threat FBI Agent Made to Him Regarding Hunter Biden Laptop

John Paul Mac Issac, the owner of the Apple repair store where Hunter Biden reportedly dropped off his laptop in 2019, said an FBI agent made a not-so-subtle threat in response to a joke he made at the time.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Isaac during a Monday interview about the computer repairman’s new book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” if he recognized Biden when he brought the laptop to his store in April 2019.

“I really never cared enough about the Bidens to pay attention to what the offspring looked like, so I did not recognize him,” Isaac responded. “It wasn’t until the check-in process when he announced who he was, and then also I kind of put the pieces together when I saw the Beau Biden Foundation sticker on one of the laptops.”

Hemmer asked Isaac to confirm an account in his book regarding a threat an FBI agent made to him.

“I kind of was asking for it because, first off, when the agent showed up to my shop with a subpoena, I don’t think those FBI agents had ever seen somebody so excited to be handed a subpoena in their life,” Isaac recounted, referring to the subpoena to take the laptop. “I was overjoyed.”

“I made a comment to Agent Mike. I said, ‘Don’t worry, lads. When I write the book, I’ll change your names,'” Isaac said. “And that’s when Agent Mike turned around and told me that in their experience nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things, which was kind of chilling, but out of respect I did change Agent Mike’s name in the book.”



The Washington Post reported that after the FBI did not appear to be taking any public action concerning information contained on the laptop, Issac gave a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to then-President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who eventually passed it on to the New York Post.

Just prior to the 2020 election, the New York Post published emails it said were from the laptop containing details of the Biden family’s overseas business dealings in China and Ukraine and video that suggested illegal drug use.

Issac is encouraged to see the GOP taking over the House so that a true investigation of the information on the laptop can take place.

He told Hemmer that he has provided House members with a clean version of the laptop’s hard drive and an account of “every interaction I had with the FBI.”

Isaac would like to see the FBI held accountable “for colluding with our mainstream and social media to block … a real story with real consequences.” He also wants House investigators “to get to bottom of what the Biden family was up to when Joe Biden was vice president.”

In a Thursday news conference, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, stated that when he assumes leadership of the committee in January, a top priority will be investigating the information contained on the laptop.



“This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes,” he said.

“National security interests require the committee conduct investigation, and we will pursue all avenues,” Comer continued.

The congressman listed some potential Biden family crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, human trafficking, tax evasion and money laundering.

Comer said the committee will investigate whether Joe Biden is “compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence.”

“I don’t think a lot of people realize the evidence that’s already out there pertaining to Hunter Biden,” he concluded. “And I don’t think anybody realized that Joe Biden is in fact involved in a lot of these.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

