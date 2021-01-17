“Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin says he supports digitally removing a cameo by Donald Trump in the 1992 sequel to the popular film.

In response to a tweet that read, “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” the childhood star responded, “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

In response to a second tweet in which Trump was replaced with empty space in the movie, Culkin tweeted: “Bravo.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

In “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin, gets separated from his family at the airport and ends up boarding a flight to New York instead of Miami.

While in the Big Apple, he decides he might as well take in the sights and heads to Central Park and ultimately to The Plaza Hotel, where he checks in.

The Plaza was owned at the time by Trump, who agreed the movie could be shot on his property if he got a cameo in the picture.

In the scene, Kevin has just entered the hotel and bumps into the New York businessman, whom he asks for directions to the lobby.

Last month in the Insider, “Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus recounted that Trump “did bully his way into the movie,” but the audience loved seeing him.

“When we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened – people cheered when Trump showed up onscreen,” Columbus said.

“So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

Though not as successful as the 1990 original, “Home Alone 2” was a box office hit, grossing about $173.6 million, which would be roughly $320.2 million in today’s dollars.

Canadian viewers do not see the seven-second scene featuring Trump when the movie airs on CBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation explained that the former reality television star was edited out along with other parts of the film to make room for advertisements.

The edits were made in 2014, before Trump got into politics.

While many knew the New Yorker through his NBC hit reality television series “The Apprentice,” which launched in 2004, Trump’s celebrity actually extends to the 1980s.

His New York Times No. 1 best-selling book, “The Art of the Deal,” made the real estate mogul a household name in 1987.

