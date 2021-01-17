Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Macaulay Culkin Supports Digital Removal of Trump from 'Home Alone 2'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published January 17, 2021 at 1:11pm
Mewe Share P Share

“Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin says he supports digitally removing a cameo by Donald Trump in the 1992 sequel to the popular film.

In response to a tweet that read, “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” the childhood star responded, “Sold.”

In response to a second tweet in which Trump was replaced with empty space in the movie, Culkin tweeted: “Bravo.”

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

In “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin, gets separated from his family at the airport and ends up boarding a flight to New York instead of Miami.

While in the Big Apple, he decides he might as well take in the sights and heads to Central Park and ultimately to The Plaza Hotel, where he checks in.

The Plaza was owned at the time by Trump, who agreed the movie could be shot on his property if he got a cameo in the picture.

In the scene, Kevin has just entered the hotel and bumps into the New York businessman, whom he asks for directions to the lobby.

Last month in the Insider, “Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus recounted that Trump “did bully his way into the movie,” but the audience loved seeing him.

“When we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened – people cheered when Trump showed up onscreen,” Columbus said.

Should Trump remain in the movie?

RELATED: Widow of TV Legend Mister Rogers, Joanne Rogers, Dead at Age 92

“So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

Though not as successful as the 1990 original, “Home Alone 2” was a box office hit, grossing about $173.6 million, which would be roughly $320.2 million in today’s dollars.

Canadian viewers do not see the seven-second scene featuring Trump when the movie airs on CBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation explained that the former reality television star was edited out along with other parts of the film to make room for advertisements.

The edits were made in 2014, before Trump got into politics.

While many knew the New Yorker through his NBC hit reality television series “The Apprentice,” which launched in 2004, Trump’s celebrity actually extends to the 1980s.

His New York Times No. 1 best-selling book, “The Art of the Deal,” made the real estate mogul a household name in 1987.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Macaulay Culkin Supports Digital Removal of Trump from 'Home Alone 2'
Space Command's New Home Announced, Southerners Will Love This Move
Don Lemon: If You Voted for Trump, You Are on the Side of 'the Klan,' 'Nazis'
AZ Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Hold Big Tech to Account for Censoring Political Views
‘60 Minutes’ Calls Out Pelosi for Obstructing COVID Relief: 'You Held Out for 8 Months'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×