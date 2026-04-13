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A New York City Police Department night patrol car stops in traffic.
A New York City Police Department night patrol car stops in traffic. (Tverdohlib / Getty Images)

Machete-Wielding Assailant Calling Himself 'Lucifer' Shot Dead by NYPD in Grand Central Station

 By Michael Austin  April 13, 2026 at 3:30am
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Three elderly people in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal were victimized during a severe slashing attack on Saturday morning that ended with the assailant being shot dead by police.

New York Police Department officers encountered Anthony Griffin, 44, brandishing a machete, according to a report from CBS News.

Griffin was “behaving erratically” and calling himself “Lucifer,” according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“The individual refused to comply with at least 20 orders to drop the knife. Officers also attempted to deescalate and offer assistance,” she added.

After refusing the orders, Griffin reportedly advanced toward the police officers, prompting one of them to shoot Griffin twice.

Griffin was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The victims included an 84-year-old man on the platform, as well as a 65-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman on the 4/5/6 platform.

All three victims were hospitalized upon suffering the severe injuries, but they are each expected to recover.

Tisch said that one of the victims has serious lacerations and a skull fracture, and that police will release body camera footage.

The New York Post reported that passengers were rattled by the incident.

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Claudio Delgado, 53, described the chaotic scene.

“I was coming from Connecticut when ‘Boom!’ everyone got down on the floor fast,” he recalled.

“Then the police said, ‘Get outta here! Get outta here fast!’ They said it was somebody with a gun and police were involved too. It’s scary. This is how New York City is now. It’s too much violence in New York City now.”

An unnamed worker at the station described how paramedics “came up with somebody on the stretcher, and they were pumping his chest.”

“It’s crazy. You could be on the platform minding your business, and someone had a machete, it’s scary, scary, scary,” he added.

Jessica Munoz, who works at a bakery near the entrance to the subway, witnessed people fleeing the scene.

“I was scared, we don’t know what we can do, we just see the people running, and I asked the guy and he said there was a shooting downstairs,” she said.

“It’s scary, we didn’t know what we could do. It’s crazy.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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