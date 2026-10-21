French President Emmanuel Macron claimed on Wednesday that Muslims are not responsible for the recent widespread protests and destruction seen in his country and implied that President Donald Trump is pushing that narrative for political purposes.

Macron is right in the sense that it is not exclusively Muslims or immigrants engaging in the mayhem, but many appear to be involved.

NBC News reported that the widespread rioting and looting are in response to rising living costs.

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