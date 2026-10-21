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France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a televised speech Sunday from the Elysee Presidential Palace after riots and looting in Paris.
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France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a televised speech Sunday from the Elysee Presidential Palace after riots and looting in Paris. In many cities across France, a day of protests descended into chaos, marked by clashes and looting. (Ludovic Marin - AFP / Getty Images)

Macron Lashes Out at Trump, AI After Nationwide Riots Across France – Says Muslims Not Responsible

 By Randy DeSoto  October 21, 2026 at 1:44pm
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French President Emmanuel Macron claimed on Wednesday that Muslims are not responsible for the recent widespread protests and destruction seen in his country and implied that President Donald Trump is pushing that narrative for political purposes.

Macron is right in the sense that it is not exclusively Muslims or immigrants engaging in the mayhem, but many appear to be involved.

NBC News reported that the widespread rioting and looting are in response to rising living costs.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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