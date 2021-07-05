A massive annual display of patriotism was unfurled in Chicago ahead of Memorial Day, an unforgettable image of American pride and honor.

Hanging in a downtown Macy’s — formerly the famous Marshall Field’s — is a 5,000-square-foot American flag.

It is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of the American people across the ages, to their respect for the past and their hope for the future.

It’s also the largest American flag in the world, according to WFLD, and will be on display until Labor Day on Sept. 6.

The tradition goes all the way back to 1916, when the building was still owned by Marshall Field & Company.

The original flag was retired and replaced with a replica in 1941, according to Fox News.

But the replica went missing and, over the course of World War II, the tradition ceased.

Then, in 2003, two years after the onset of the Afghanistan War and just months into the Iraq War, Marshall Field’s reintroduced the display.

The renewed tradition was kept up when Macy’s bought the building in 2006 and has lived on ever since.

Do you stand by the flag? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (222 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The unfurling was well-received online, with many commenting on the flag’s meaning during a time of increased political tension.

“The American flag represents our love of country, shared heritage as a nation, and the sacrifices made by those who defended it,” conservative radio host Buck Sexton wrote on Twitter.

The American flag represents our love of country, shared heritage as a nation, and the sacrifices made by those who defended it. Americans should display our patriotism- now and always- with this enduring symbol of liberty. https://t.co/tiAN6SnJ8i ( Promo Code: BUCK) pic.twitter.com/A87lT5cNT0 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 21, 2021

The same patriotic spirit was on display at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, where service members planted American flags at each and every headstone in preparation for Memorial Day.

Macy’s is to be commended for its commitment to honoring our country and those who gave up their lives to defend it.

No matter how divided we the people may seem, we are all Americans, bound together by our shared endeavor to secure the blessings of liberty.

Let’s hope this glorious tradition will continue for years to come.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.