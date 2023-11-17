Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 'Transgender Extravaganza' Sparks Rapidly Growing Petition

A petition denouncing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for advancing “the liberal LGBTQ agenda” had garnered nearly 35,000 with almost a full week to go before the holiday.

The petition was started by One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association that was established “to stop the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media,” according to its website.

Numerous media outlets, including The Western Journal, had reported on the “transgender agenda … taking center stage” at this year’s parade, which apparently prompted the group to launch the petition.

The the U.K.’s Daily Mail first reported on petition Monday, it had about 17,000 electronic signatures. That number has doubled in the four days since.

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda,” the petition reads.

“It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind,” the group added. “Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back.”

According to The Associated Press, Cher, the woman who recently made headlines by declaring she would leave the United States if former President Donald Trump is re-elected, is supposed to entertain a country after regularly insulting the half that supports Trump.

At least some of that half seems likely not to tune in to the coverage of the parade on Thanksgiving, a number that this petition apparently seeks to increase.

Breitbart reported last week that “non-binary” actors from two Broadway shows — “& Juliet” and “Shucked” — were expected to be part of the parade festivities.

The show “& Juliet” is inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” but explores what Juliet’s life might have been like had she not committed suicide at the end of the story. The part of the non-binary “May” is played by Justin David Sullivan, according to Breitbart.

Sullivan is a man who identifies as he/she/they on his X profile, and claims to feel so strongly about it that he took himself out of the running for a Tony on the grounds that the awards are gender specific, according to a separate report from Breitbart.

Meanwhile, “Shucked” is a fantasy fable from corn country, according to The New York Times, that includes a female character named Lulu who is played by a man named Alex Newell.

Newell also identifies with “he/she/they,” according to Breitbart — though that apparently didn’t stop him from accepting the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

This year’s parade won’t be the first to feature LGBTQ themes or performers. In 2020, for example, the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps became the “openly LGBTQ group to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” as The Atlantic reported at the time.

“In 2021, transgender pop star Kim Petras performed during the parade, becoming the first transgender celebrity to perform during this once family-friendly holiday tradition,” the petition also noted.

Macy’s did not answer DailyMail.com requests for comment, according to the outlet.

