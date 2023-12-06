Maddow and Cheney Giggle Over Their Hatred of Trump: 'Is This as Weird for You as It Is for Me?'

There’s an old saying that goes, “Politics makes strange bedfellows.”

Well, it doesn’t get much stranger than Rachel Maddow sharing a chuckle with a Republican — even a Republican in name only.

Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow may never have imagined giggling with former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, but they have something in common now — they both hate former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Cheney appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” to promote her new book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” according to Mediaite.

Maddow is not just some left-wing host. She’s about as far left as they come. She admitted that fact herself while introducing Cheney.

“It’s important how far apart we are in every policy issue imaginable,” Maddow said. “It is important that Liz Cheney is infinity, and I am negative infinity on the ideological number line.

“It’s important because that tells you how serious and big something has to be to put us — to put me and Liz Cheney — together on the same side of something in American life.”

Maddow compared her unusual alliance with Cheney to Noah convincing the mice to get on the same boat as the snakes or the gazelles to “hop on board the ark with the lions.”

“But needs must,” Maddow said. “Normal combat — normal willingness to chomp on each other, or run, or defend ourselves from each other — yields to the imperative of the world-destroying flood.”

Of course, everyone knows the “world-destroying flood” Maddow was referring to was Trump.

“Now, we’re either all going down or we’re all in the same boat,” she said.

Rachel Maddow ahead of her interview with Liz Cheney: “It’s important because that tells you how serious and big something has to be to put us, me and Liz Cheney, together on the same side of something in American life.” pic.twitter.com/rqGTQXxHpn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 5, 2023

Maddow and Cheney shared a laugh over the seemingly unlikely nature of their interview. “Is this as weird for you as it is for me?” Maddow asked, to which Cheney replied, “It’s pretty weird, yeah.”

Cheney said their ability to come together was “a real symbol of how grave this danger is.”

“This is a five-alarm fire, and we have to put that aside and be able to say, what are we going to do to come together to save the republic?” she said.



The fact that Cheney could join forces with one of the most out-there leftist hosts in the media may have impressed the both of them, but it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone else.

Cheney lost all credibility as a Republican when she voted to impeach Trump. She’s even considering a third-party run for president for the sole purpose of keeping Trump out of the White House.

As one X user put it, “Liz Cheney is a RINO and as such, she is literally on the same side as Maddow. The two agreeing on the same issue is old news and inconsequential.”

Oh no😲…

This is nothing but more propaganda.

Liz Cheney is a RINO and as such, she is literally on the same side as Maddow.

The two agreeing on the same issue is old news and inconsequential. — Rachel Munoz-Shivers (@ShiversMunoz) December 5, 2023



“Uhh, you’ve been on the same side for years. Stop pretending Liz Cheney represents the Republican party,” another X user wrote.

Uhh, you’ve been on the same side for years. Stop pretending Liz Cheney represents the Republican party. — Cornpop Was A Bad Dude (@frankie_Fword) December 5, 2023



At the end of the day, Cheney fits in on MSNBC better than she does on any conservative network.

The mice and gazelles may not have been too happy to be on the ark with the snakes and lions, as Maddow said.

But everyone knows that RINOs are happiest in the swamp.

