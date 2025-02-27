Maddow Gets Perfectly Timed Bad News Right After Ripping MSNBC for Cutting 'Non-White' Shows

MSNBC doesn’t appear to be done shaking things up.

After Monday’s news of former host Joy Reid being let go, “Rachel Maddow Show” host Rachel Maddow used air time that evening to express her disapproval of the network’s decision.

Now the network is laying off staff of her own show.

Maddow expressed her affection for Reid as a friend and a colleague, then brought up the issue of race, saying she found it “unnerving to see that a network where we’ve got two — count ’em two — non-white hosts in prime time. Both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows.”

BREAKING 🅱️ Rachel Maddow says Joy Reid got fired because she’s ‘bIack’… 👀 pic.twitter.com/234BnHvBd7 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 25, 2025

Maddow found it indefensible that these minority colleagues were being let go. Apparently, MSNBC executives must have been watching that evening, as they later announced they found it necessary to cut staff from a prime-time show with a white host — Maddow’s.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s Guardian reported MSNBC told most of Maddow’s production staff that they are being let go.

These staff can claim severance or reapply for another position with MSNBC if they choose, according to the report.

Maddow will keep her executive producer and a few other senior producers.

According to the Guardian, MSNBC did not say “widespread layoffs” were happening, as this is part of an effort to shift the network to support “new priorities.”

You could say Maddow got her wish.

Monday saw her complain that MSNBC was treating non-white employees unfairly.

What better way to correct such treatment than to give a white host the bad news as well?

An overhaul at MSNBC is long overdue.

What was once a respectable network has devolved into the 24/7 anti-Donald Trump circus.

CNN — in trying to save themselves from total collapse — recently recognized they, too, needed a rebranding.

Pundit Scott Jennings at times carries the weight of the entire network, as he seems to be the only conservative voice and likable personality at CNN among a roundtable of leftists.

If MSNBC hopes to survive the second Trump term, it may be time they find their own Scott Jennings.

