Maddow Said Trump's Hospital Ship Promises Were Nonsense, Now Ships Are Arriving Early

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 31, 2020 at 8:11am
The USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday ahead of schedule and ready to deliver much-needed relief to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The gorgeous, 894 foot-long Navy vessel pulled into New York Harbor as if it were in on the last leg of a victory lap. The hospital ship will provide 1,000 additional beds to the city’s overwhelmed medical infrastructure.

The ship’s arrival was a testament to American grit, spirit and determination. For some of us, the ship’s arrival also signaled a victory over MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s partisan cynicism.

It is a shame to even bring politics into the equation, because there is so much pride to be taken in watching such a mammoth force for good arrive in a place that is being compared to a war zone.

But since Democrats and the liberal media are so intent on undermining President Donald Trump and using a national health crisis as a political opportunity, the arrival of the Comfort is a welcome sight.

On March 18, Trump announced he had ordered two Navy hospital ships to American’s two biggest cities “in the next week or so,” he said, to help alleviate the added burden of coronavirus cases on hospitals.

The USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Comfort‘s arrival in New York on Monday was a mere 10 days after Maddow sneered at the notion one of the military’s hospital ships would make it to New York City quickly — if even at all.

A clip of Maddow’s dismissive March 20 comments about the ship’s deployment went viral on Twitter as images of the ship cruising by the Statue of Liberty were displayed Monday.

“The Navy hospital ships the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet,” Maddow said on her March 20 show.

“[Trump] said one of those ships would be operational in New York Harbor by next week,” the MSNBC host added. “That’s nonsense. It will not be there next week.”

Of course, the USNS Comfort is now docked in New York and is ready to treat patients in need of intensive care as New York prepares for the apex of COVID-19 cases, which is expected in a couple of weeks.

Rather than admit she was wrong or congratulate the president and his administration on their success, Maddow claimed in a tweet Monday night that Trump hadn’t met his deadline.

Do you think Maddow should apologize?

“That clip was from March 20, after you said the ship would be in New York harbor by last week,” the MSNBC host said. “The ship was not in New York last week — which is what I said on my show.

“You were wrong about it.”

In fact, the president said March 18 that the hospital ships were “being prepared to go, and they can be launched over the next week or so, depending on need.”

Two days later, Trump said, “We’re bringing the big hospital ship up in two weeks, and we’re going to have it in New York Harbor or someplace in New York Harbor.”

That is the same day Maddow said that “there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet.”

Ten days later, the Comfort was in New York Harbor.

How can someone be so wrong, so often, and still be brazen enough to show up for work?

It is disgraceful that the MSNBC host turned such an inspiring moment into one with political ramifications.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
