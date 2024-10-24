'I've Made Many Mistakes': Kamala Harris Resorts to Word Salad After Being Asked Big Question About Herself

In case you missed Vice President Kamala Harris’ town hall on CNN on Wednesday, I hope you’re the kind who likes eating your veggies, because the whole thing was a huge word salad.

And keep in mind, it wasn’t even Fox News this time. You read the first graph right: It was a town on CNN. This is where practically every other segment seems to be something like “Trump: More Like Mussolini or Hitler?”

Indeed, Harris gave the CNN audience a bit of that red meat, claiming that former President Donald Trump had been “comparing oneself in a clearly admiring way to Hitler.”

She’s referring to a dubious report in The Atlantic this week by writer Jeffrey Goldberg that purports to break a story that’s at least four years old at this point — just two weeks before the election.

Either Goldberg is a slow worker or very credulous when it comes to anonymous sources feeding him suspect, years-old quotes at the most opportune time possible for the Democrats. I’m not sure which one — but it likely won’t matter, because the takeaway from the town hall meeting is that Harris is every bit as bad at thinking on her feet as she’s been made out to be.

In fact, she can’t even answer a question that most of us will have to field on our job interviews. And not just interviews for positions like, say, president of the United States. I’m talking internship-level stuff here.

And it was phrased in the friendliest terms possible by moderator Anderson Cooper, with a jibe at Trump, as a CNN transcript shows.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard the former president admit a mistake. A lot of politicians don’t,” Cooper began.

“Is there something you can point to in your life, political life or in your life, in the last four years that you think is a mistake that you have learned from?”

That’s a great question, Anderson. Let me talk around it for a half-minute or so!

CNN’s Anderson Cooper: Is there something you can point to in your life, that you think is a mistake that you have learned from? Kamala: I’ve made many mistakes. In my role as vice president, I mean I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well versed on issues… pic.twitter.com/YCTy5hwrEO — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2024

That’s right: “I mean, I’ve — I’ve made many mistakes. And they range from, you know, if you’ve ever parented a child you know you make lots of mistakes, to, in my role as vice president?”

“I mean, I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well-versed on issues and I think that is very important,” she said. “It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and feel compelled to answer a question.”

So her mistake is answering too many questions? This is a woman who dodged questions for as long as she could after getting the Democratic nomination — until polls showed the strategy wasn’t working.

The answer didn’t fool commenters on social media:

“Mistakes? Me? Yes, I work way too hard for the American people. My doctor wants me to cut back, but no, I press on!” — Will Luden (@WillLuden) October 24, 2024

Kamala is asked for a mistake she’s made that she’s learned from. Can’t come up with any intelligible answer. pic.twitter.com/o5TR5beAL4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2024

Can you imagine her talking to world leaders and then start cackling when she gets nervous 🤦🏽‍♂️ — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) October 24, 2024

Well, at least Anderson can add Kamala to the list of politicians he’s never heard admit to a mistake, and she tried hard through awkward pauses and cackles to do it.

Keep in mind that the whole evening went like this, but this clip is almost the perfect summation of it.

She could have said she would have worked harder on the root causes of illegal immigration, or tried to make more of a rapport with young and minority voters, or literally anything that she’s scrambling to buttress her record on these days.

Instead, her biggest mistake is answering too many questions. Well, I have good news for you, Madame Vice President: Nobody particularly likes to hear from an election-year loser after November, so if you want to get those pesky queries out of the way…

