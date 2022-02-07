'This Made Me Throw Up': Viral Clip of Wide-Eyed 5-Year-Olds Forced to March, Chant for BLM - Report

In case you weren’t aware, last week was “Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action.”

Apparently, this is now an annual event. According to BLM’s website, the organization devotes the first week of February, Black History Month, to activities that will “make our schools more racially just.”

The group provides a starter kit for newbies: “Everything you need to host your first Week of Action!”

Those who require guidance are encouraged to call on a BLM-trained “team of people from around the country … to curate a variety of classroom resources for every age group all free of charge.”

The group’s stated goal is “connecting the 13 Guiding Principles to year-long organizing and actions for classrooms and communities.”

Those guiding principles are restorative justice, empathy, loving engagement, diversity, globalism, queer affirming, trans affirming, collective value, intergenerational, black families, black villages, unapologetically black, and black women.

The Lowell School in Washington was among those celebrating Black Lives Matter week.

According to a post on Friday by Libs of Tik Tok, a Twitter account devoted to calling out wokeness, a kindergarten teacher at the private school in D.C. ended the week with a parade.

In a video posted to Instagram, her students were seen marching through the school carrying BLM signs they had made as they chanted “Black Lives Matter.”

The caption on the school’s post read “sound on to hear our pre-primary friends raise their voices.”

A school in DC forced kindergarteners to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/wGiuBY13Yg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2022

The Western Journal reached out to the Lowell School for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

If this little clip made you feel just a tad sick to your stomach, you’re not alone.

This made me throw up a little — sean lee (@seanlee) February 4, 2022

Others were also disturbed by the scene of young children being indoctrinated into left-wing identity politics.

Instilling a victim mentality into children as soon as they can talk. Effective for keeping people oppressed. — Logan Dean (@Your_Sith_Lord) February 4, 2022

WTF is happening to your country!??? — Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SuperNintendo82) February 4, 2022

You can tell the kids are being forced to do this. What happened to classical values like teaching kids how to think, not what to think? Political indoctrination in the classroom is not only fundamentally wrong, but also parasitic to the mind of a child — L.B. Brisbane (@LBBrisbane) February 4, 2022

I was planning on going back to school when my children start school to accomplish my dream of being a mortician but wow…got me wondering. It’s certainly not gonna get better. My kids will not comply to someone else views. I will give up my dream to homeschool. — FutureMrtcn (@Future_Mrtcn) February 5, 2022

Isn’t BLM being investigated for scams now? — JohnBD ❤️さとり🇧🇸🇬🇷 (@Clone394) February 4, 2022

Liberals insist that critical race theory is not being taught in our schools, and they laugh when conservatives speak of the indoctrination of our children by woke educators.

But it is happening. The mere existence of a “Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action” confirms it.

In another video posted by Libs of Tik Tok, a parent said she pulled her daughter out of a Pennsylvania school after she learned the teacher had lined up the students from “the whitest to the darkest” and forced the white students to apologize to the black students.

A 5th grade teacher in @NPSD allegedly lined up students according to their skin color and made the white kids apologize to the black kids pic.twitter.com/jqTypGRFzi — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, conservative radio host and journalist Jason Rantz reported Sunday that “a Seattle-area school district showed middle school students an anti-police video celebrating Black Lives Matter for Black History Month.”

NEW: A Seattle-area school district showed an anti-police BLM video to middle schoolers for Black History Month. It implied cops randomly kill hundreds of innocent black Americans. This video is dangerous propaganda. Read the story & watch video below.https://t.co/Qz2tHMjcdT — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 7, 2022

My youngest child graduated from high school in 2014. At that point, aside from students’ awareness they would receive higher grades by putting a liberal spin on papers written for liberal teachers, wokeness wasn’t a huge issue in schools.

Colleges are a different story. Woke ideology has been part of the university culture for decades.

Unfortunately, this toxic philosophy has filtered down to high schools, middle schools and even elementary schools.

The younger, the better, as far as proponents of Marxist theory are concerned. If students are taught compliance now, it increases the likelihood they’ll obediently follow the orders of their leftist masters later in life.

Despite the left’s repeated denials, it’s clear that BLM’s work to indoctrinate and “groom” America’s children rages on.

And it’s likely that many of us can empathize with the sentiments of our nauseated friend.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.