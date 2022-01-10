Since the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021, leftists have tried to use the events of the day as a weapon against conservatives.

Democratic politicians and the liberal media have attempted to paint Republicans in a bad light and hurt them politically by equating them with violent rioters.

Now, one year after the incursion, some on the left apparently are not satisfied with simply tarnishing Republicans’ public image. They want to legally disqualify North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn from seeking re-election.

According to The Hill, 11 voters in North Carolina have filed a lawsuit to the state Board of Elections claiming that Cawthorn’s words and actions before the Capitol incursion violated the 14th Amendment, which says, in part, that no person “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

“As set forth in our complaint, the publicly available evidence, including Representative Cawthorn’s own statements and reports that he or his office coordinated with the January 6 organizers, establish reasonable suspicion that Representative Cawthorn aided the insurrection, thereby disqualifying him from federal office,” said Ron Fein, legal director of the group Free Speech for People.

“We look forward to asking him about his involvement under oath,” Fein said.

John Wallace, another lawyer for those who filed the lawsuit, said the actions of the 26-year-old lawmaker “threatened our democracy.”

“Claiming to be fighting a battle for our Constitution, Cawthorn has engaged in blatant acts of insurrection,” Wallace claimed.

“He must be held accountable for his actions which have threatened our democracy,” the lawyer said. “Wisely, the Constitution provides a remedy for our protection. We seek here the imposition of that remedy.”

According to The Hill, Cawthorn accused the Democrats of attempting to silence conservatives’ concerns about fraud in the November election and voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory over then-President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”

Isn’t that just the most blatant incitement of violence you have ever heard?

I say this in jest, of course, because that obviously does not amount to incitement of violence or insurrection. Despite the left’s attempts to suggest otherwise, Cawthorn clearly did not violate the 14th Amendment.

It seems some Democrats were hoping that merely claiming Cawthorn engaged in “insurrection” would hurt his public image enough for him to lose his re-election campaign.

As the midterms approach, that must not be working the way they had hoped. After all, if they felt confident that a Democrat could unseat Cawthorn, they wouldn’t have to reach for options to disqualify him.

The actions of these 11 individuals and their attorneys represent a disturbing mindset on the left: “If we can’t beat them, we might as well try to disqualify them.”

According to The New York Times, Cawthorn won 245,351 votes in the 2020 election. That was good for 54 percent of the vote, over 12 points better than the nearest competitor.

Instead of letting those voters decide whether they want to re-elect Cawthorn, some Democrats want to make the decision for them.

Luke Ball, a spokesman for Cawthorn, called out this twisted effort.

“Over 245,000 patriots from Western North Carolina elected Congressman Cawthorn to serve them in Washington,” Ball said, according to The Hill. “A dozen activists who are comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th amendment for political gain will not distract him from that service.”

This is exactly the attitude Cawthorn should have. No matter how low the left stoops to try and end his young career, he should continue to focus on the job for which he was elected and let everything else play out according to God’s plan.

