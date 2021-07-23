Madison Cawthorn: Jill Biden Should Be Indicted for 'Being So Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina said Wednesday that first lady Jill Biden should face a public inquisition over why she is so “cruel” to her “mentally unstable” husband.

Cawthorn joined Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo to talk about President Joe Biden’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues when he spoke of a need for the Democrat to answer for himself before Congress — something the 25-year-old doesn’t think Biden is capable of doing.

“You know, I would love to have a congressional inquiry to understand exactly what Joe Biden’s reasoning is, but unfortunately I don’t think he could find his way to Congress,” Cawthorn said.

He then flipped a hypothetical inquisition onto first lady Jill Biden, who the freshman lawmaker insinuated was guilty of elder abuse.

“I’m talking from a very objective standpoint here. You know, I think we should indict Jill Biden – I’m not saying indict in terms of criminal – but I’m saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband,” Cawthorn stated. “The man is clearly mentally unstable. He’s having some form of degradation of his mind.”

Rep Madison Cawthorn: “I think we should indict Jill Biden. I’m not saying indict in terms of criminal. But I’m saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband” pic.twitter.com/Qo2DgZusqj — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 21, 2021

In what may have been a reference to last year’s two presidential debates with former President Donald Trump, Cawthorn added that Biden’s handlers “are putting him up there to be assaulted by the greatest debaters the country has to go against him.”

Cawthorn added he thinks Biden’s mind “simply cannot handle” any rigorous questioning.

He then cut to the point, which is that Biden is, by every appearance, not actually running the country.

“You know, as much as I’d love to question Joe Biden, I really want to question whoever is really calling the shots right now, because I don’t think Congress or the American people truly know who’s behind the scenes pulling the strings of Joe Biden,” Cawthorn said.

The Republican is right to question who is actually running the show. He’s also right to call out Jill Biden, who has had to guide her husband through public engagements since 2019.

It sure looks an awful lot like she and others have paraded around a senile old man who should be retired. Sadly for Americans who love civil liberties, affordable goods and services, and not being threatened with nuclear weapons, this senile old man found his way into the Oval Office.

Does the man who garbled word salad on CNN Wednesday for half a minute look like he has a grasp on things?

Does this look like a balanced and stable leader?

NEW – Biden: “If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”pic.twitter.com/PvQtbxbOjY — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 23, 2021

Calls for Biden to undergo cognitive testing grow louder seemingly every month this administration drags on and every time Biden is put on the spot without flashcards, as he was during Wednesday’s town hall.

According to Cawthorn, any such testing would be confirmation that Biden is no longer playing with a full deck of cards.

