Madison Cawthorn May Face 20 Days in Jail After Charge Filed by North Carolina Police

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been charged with driving with a revoked license. Conviction on the charge could land Cawthorn in jail for 20 days.

Cawthorn was pulled over on March 3, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea said on that date, Trooper Tyler Gantt saw a 2019 Toyota truck cross the center line of U.S. Highway 74B and pulled it over at 10:26 a.m.

“The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, N.C.,” he said.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked,” he said.

Republican Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license — for a 2nd time. https://t.co/7Y2PdWJThg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2022



Gantt noted that Cawthorn “was very polite and cooperative.”

“Driving with a revoked license is considered a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina and carries a maximum sentence of 20 days in jail, though the punishment is usually a fine or probation,” the Citizen-Times noted.

“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11,” Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball said in a statement.

Is this driving incident really such a big deal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (123 Votes) No: 80% (496 Votes)

Cawthorn has two speeding tickets to deal with as well.

On Oct. 18, Cawthorn was pulled over for allegedly driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.

On Jan. 8, he was stopped after allegedly going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Cawthorn was charged in 2017 with driving while having his license revoked, but that charge was later dropped.

Cawthorn’s words, not his driving, have made the news in recent days with a video showing him denouncing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to WRAL-TV.

“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn said the video. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Zelensky a “thug,” says Ukrainian government is “incredibly evil”https://t.co/Ym4KxFmPiP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 10, 2022



Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball said Cawthorn was trashing pro-Ukraine misinformation, according to The Washington Post.

“The Congressman was expressing his displeasure at how foreign leaders, including Zelensky, had recently used false propaganda to entice America into becoming involved in an overseas conflict,” Ball said. “He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President’s efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression, but does not want America drawn into another conflict through emotional manipulation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.