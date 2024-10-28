Share
News

Madison Square Garden Crowd Howls with Laughter as JD Vance Reads Kamala Harris Quote 'Word for Word'

 By Jack Davis  October 28, 2024 at 6:35am
Share

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio used the word of Vice President Kamala Harris against her Sunday during the Trump campaign’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I don’t think she could hit a tee ball based on what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks,” Vance said in a clip posted to YouTube. The quip generated quite the response from the audience, as it bubbled from a quiet laughter to literal howling.

“When she was asked what she would do differently compared to Joe Biden, she said ‘Nothing comes to mind,’” he added.

“She’s running on how she’s going to be different but she couldn’t say a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden. Now I will say that could be the official Kamala Harris campaign slogan: ‘Kamala Harris: Nothing comes to mind,'” Vance said.



Vance noted a comment Harris made to CNN after being asked if she had made mistakes as vice president.

“Now here’s what she actually said and I am quoting word for word,” Vance said.

“She said, ‘In my role as vice president, I mean, I probably worked very hard at making sure, um, that I’m well-versed on issues and, um, I think that’s very important.  It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and feel compelled to answer a question,’” Vance said, quoting a comment Harris made at a recent town hall.

“Now I have no idea what any of that means, and, frankly, neither do any of you,” the GOP vice presidential nominee said. “None of us know what the hell she says.”

Are you glad Trump picked JD Vance as his running mate?

“Now, she may not be able to name any of her mistakes, but the American people sure can,” Vance continued.

“Nine days from now, we’re going to tell Kamala Harris, ‘you’re fired, go back to San Francisco,” he said, channeling one of former President Donald Trump’s catchphrases.

Earlier in the day, Vance appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and pushed back against host Jake Tapper’s efforts to frame Trump as a dictator, according to the New York Post.

“You’re taking words out of context,” Vance said. “If you’d like to put up a clip and actually put him in context, I think the American people would realize that Donald Trump is a hell of a lot more reasonable than the people like Liz Cheney, who would like to lie us into war.”

“Now, Jake, we also should remember, I mean, step back a little bit. Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys talked about the Russia hoax nonstop,” he continued.

Related:
Breaking: Foreign Government Hacked Trump and Vance's Phones in Massive Cyber Attack - Report

“You took the words of unnamed FBI agents and put them on your network as if they were the gospel truth. You did it again and again,” Vance explained.

“A viewer of your network would’ve believed that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin conspired in 2016. Now that was totally and preposterously false,” he said.

Vance said CNN was among those that gave unnamed sources precedence over facts.

“You covered it in a way that gave credence to anonymous sources [and] accusations. You did it yourself. Your network did it, Jake,” Vance said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Election Worker Fired After 'Upstanding Citizens' Spot Ballot Bin Blunder
Biden Appears to Threaten Deadly Violence in Response to Puerto Rico Controversy
Alleged Victim's 'Pizza Order' Leads to Illegal Immigrant Being Arrested on Heinous Charges
Missing Mail-In Ballots Spark Voter Anger in Crucial Pennsylvania County
Mike Johnson Sets the Record Straight on the 'Little Secret' Trump Says Is Already 'Having a Big Impact' on the Election
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation