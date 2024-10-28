Madison Square Garden Crowd Howls with Laughter as JD Vance Reads Kamala Harris Quote 'Word for Word'

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio used the word of Vice President Kamala Harris against her Sunday during the Trump campaign’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I don’t think she could hit a tee ball based on what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks,” Vance said in a clip posted to YouTube. The quip generated quite the response from the audience, as it bubbled from a quiet laughter to literal howling.

“When she was asked what she would do differently compared to Joe Biden, she said ‘Nothing comes to mind,’” he added.

“She’s running on how she’s going to be different but she couldn’t say a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden. Now I will say that could be the official Kamala Harris campaign slogan: ‘Kamala Harris: Nothing comes to mind,'” Vance said.







Vance noted a comment Harris made to CNN after being asked if she had made mistakes as vice president.

“Now here’s what she actually said and I am quoting word for word,” Vance said.

“She said, ‘In my role as vice president, I mean, I probably worked very hard at making sure, um, that I’m well-versed on issues and, um, I think that’s very important. It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and feel compelled to answer a question,’” Vance said, quoting a comment Harris made at a recent town hall.

“Now I have no idea what any of that means, and, frankly, neither do any of you,” the GOP vice presidential nominee said. “None of us know what the hell she says.”

“Now, she may not be able to name any of her mistakes, but the American people sure can,” Vance continued.

“Nine days from now, we’re going to tell Kamala Harris, ‘you’re fired, go back to San Francisco,” he said, channeling one of former President Donald Trump’s catchphrases.

Earlier in the day, Vance appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and pushed back against host Jake Tapper’s efforts to frame Trump as a dictator, according to the New York Post.

“You’re taking words out of context,” Vance said. “If you’d like to put up a clip and actually put him in context, I think the American people would realize that Donald Trump is a hell of a lot more reasonable than the people like Liz Cheney, who would like to lie us into war.”

“Now, Jake, we also should remember, I mean, step back a little bit. Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys talked about the Russia hoax nonstop,” he continued.

“You took the words of unnamed FBI agents and put them on your network as if they were the gospel truth. You did it again and again,” Vance explained.

“A viewer of your network would’ve believed that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin conspired in 2016. Now that was totally and preposterously false,” he said.

Vance said CNN was among those that gave unnamed sources precedence over facts.

“You covered it in a way that gave credence to anonymous sources [and] accusations. You did it yourself. Your network did it, Jake,” Vance said.

