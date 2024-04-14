Madonna Chews Out Staff During Live Concert as Thousands of Fans Jeer

Music icon Madonna unleashed on her staff at the April 6 show for her “Celebration” tour.

The singer’s Miami show was riddled with technical issues, which triggered a mid-show meltdown directed at her staff.

Newsweek reported that videos posted on social media show Madonna experiencing trouble singing due to the air conditioning being switched on too high. The singer repeatedly requested that the air be turned down.

The multitude of issues led the seven-time Grammy winner to become increasingly frustrated as the show went on.

A video posted on X showed the moment the artist’s frustration hit its breaking point.

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that may be offensive to some readers.

“You don’t know how much I’ve been waiting for this whole fucking show. I am working my ass off, I deserve it. Respect me. The show will not go on until you respect me.” Madonna last night in Miami #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/fFdbINE2id — Madonna Ultimate (@MadonnaUltimate) April 7, 2024

“You don’t know how much I have been waiting for this whole f***ing show. I am working my a** off. I deserve it. Respect me. The show will not go on until you respect me,” the singer was recorded saying.

“I also work very hard, cause I am a mother, and I am an artist. And I … am a Queen, yes. I get really mad when people don’t care about my health. This is my 71st show. And I will keep going,” she continued, Newsweek reported.

According to the outlet, fans on X were quick to defend the pop singer’s outburst.

“She is absolutely right. People should do their jobs, she does hers,” one user wrote.

“She’s scared to get sick again … I don’t understand why these venues act so [ignorant] when this is a well known demand by [her] for years now,” another user said. Madonna was hospitalized last June for a “serious bacterial infection,” which delayed the start of the “Celebration” world tour.

However, the support was not universal.

Newsweek reported that one user commented, ”I’m a lifelong fan but the recent behaviour on this tour calling out audience members and this incident is not cool. Just cancel the whole thing if you’re not into it. I saw the 2nd Houston show and she really didn’t seem into it, making stupid dog noises in the speech segment!”

The profane tirade isn’t the only headline-worthy moment that’s happened so far on the “Celebration” tour. Madonna fell on the floor during a February show when a dancer pulled a chair she was sitting in.

Despite the split of opinion, there is some truth to the points made by both sides.

As an icon of music and renowned performer, Madonna surely should expect that her shows are free from debilitating technical issues and that any request she makes will be honored.

But when her wishes aren’t met, does this license her to berate her staff in front of thousands of fans and demand respect? Absolutely not.

People who have been in the limelight for too long have lost the understanding that respect is earned, not given. And belittling people is surely no way to earn respect.

The issues at this show could very well have been due to the staff’s error, and they should be held accountable for their mistakes.

Yet, a person of a character, and a true professional, would deal with these issues privately and with a sense of understanding that mistakes can happen. They do not justify actions such as these.

As an employer, Madonna has the duty to treat her employees with dignity. If she doesn’t, who will want to work for her?

Hopefully next time a similar situation arises, Madonna can take the high road and deal with the issue in a more appropriate manner.

