Madonna Hospitalized After Being Found 'Unresponsive' Before Anniversary Tour

Pop icon Madonna was admitted to the ICU in New York City Saturday after being found “unresponsive,” according to reports.

Page Six reported the 64-year-old singer was “intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.”

A source told People, Madonna is now “out of the ICU now and recovering.”

Madonna’s long-time manager Guy Oseary released a statement Wednesday on the singer’s condition.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary added.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was gearing up for her Celebration Tour that was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. She was set to perform her hits over her 40-year career.

“The Material Girl” singer announced the tour in January and said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

The singer’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, was reported to have been by her mother’s side throughout the ordeal, according to the New York Post.

Fans have taken to social media to express their good wishes for the singer.

Actress Zooey Deschanel wrote on Instagram, “Hope she feels better very soon!”

“I have to confess that my heart stopped for a moment when I read this news. I send my best and most sincere recovery wishes to her because the world needs to see that star shine,” an Instagram user added.

