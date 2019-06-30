SECTIONS
Madonna’s Disturbing Anti-Gun ‘God Control’ Video Backfires After Shooting Survivor Condemns It

MadonnaBen Stansall / AFP / Getty ImagesU.S. singer-songwriter Madonna poses arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film "The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years" in London on Sept. 15, 2016. (Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
Published June 30, 2019 at 2:30am
Pop singer Madonna is receiving backlash from a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting after the singer-songwriter released a video calling for gun control on Wednesday.

The video was titled “God Control,” a play on of the term “gun control,” and featured disturbing images of a gunman making his way into a night club and shooting everyone inside.

After releasing the video, Madonna told her followers, “This is your wake up call.”

“Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities,” she tweeted.

“Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out.”

Pulse Nightclub survivor, Patience Carter, told TMZ that the video was “hard to watch.”

“I understood what she was trying to do with bringing awareness to the topic of gun control, but I don’t think that wasn’t the right way to go about doing it,” she said.

Carter went on to say that the scene in the video of a gunman shooting up a night club was “insensitive.”

“For someone like me who actually saw those images, who actually lived those images, to see them again dramatized for views, dramatized for YouTube, I feel like it was really insensitive,” Carter said.

She said that seeing the images has caused her to re-live the tragic night of the shooting and brought back all of that “pain” and “hurt”.

“All that healing, all that growth can crumble with one video,” she said.

Additionally, Carter said the video “was grossly accurate to what I witnessed that night.”

While Madonna put a graphic warning on the video, Carter said it wasn’t enough for survivors of gun violence.

She suggested that instead of putting a graphic warning on the video, Madonna should have additionally told the survivors to simply not watch the video.

Madonna told People magazine that the purpose behind the video was to “draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed.”

“To me, this is the biggest problem in America right now,” she said.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
