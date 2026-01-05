Maduro Pleads Not Guilty, Tells New York Court 'I Am Still President'

It appears that an early morning raid and subsequent capture has done little to dull Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro’s insistence that he’s the country’s rightful ruler — or his insistence that he’s innocent.

According to multiple reports, Maduro had his first day in court on Monday, just days after his early Saturday capture, and was as defiant as he’s ever been.

Per Fox News, Maduro and his wife both appeared in federal court in New York to plead their case after President Donald Trump authorized a daring mission to capture the alleged narco-terrorist.

“I am Nicolas Maduro Moros,” the defendant said through a translator.

He continued, “My name is President Nicolas Maduro Moros, President of Venezuela. I am here, kidnapped, and I am here since January 3rd, Saturday. I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.”

Judge Alvin Hellerstein cut the alleged narco-terrorist off at this point, informing Maduro that this was not the proper time or venue to protest his arrest.

And according to Mediaite, Hellerstein appeared to be rapidly losing patience with Maduro.

The outlet, citing CNN’s Dana Bash, reports that “Hellerstein was repeatedly ‘cutting off’ Maduro as he spouted off comments, with the judge reminding the dictator he was there simply to be arraigned.”

Maduro was soon asked to enter a plea, to which he replied, “I am innocent. I am not guilty.”

He further defended his dubious elected title, claiming, “I am a decent man. I am still president of my country.”

Barry Pollack, Maduro’s defense lawyer, informed the judge that his client was pleading not guilty to the following four counts:

Narco-terrorism conspiracy

Cocaine importation conspiracy

Possession of machine guns and destructive devices

Conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices

Cilia Flores, Maduro’s wife, had also been arrested in the early Saturday raid.

And like her husband, she pleaded not guilty.

“Not guilty, completely innocent,” Flores defiantly told the courts, roughly 10 minutes after her husband’s plea.

Pollack described the stunning arrests as “an abduction” and said he expected to file many motions as the case continues, per Fox News.

Maduro and his wife are due back in court on March 17.

