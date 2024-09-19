MAGA Boat Parade Participant Goes Off on CNN Reporter Attempting to Downplay Inflation

If you happen to support former President Donald Trump, and if reporters from the establishment media ever happen to approach you, remember that they have one agenda: to make you look as foolish as possible.

Rest easy, though, for a subtly hostile establishment media reporter stands no chance against a Trump supporter’s good sense.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Trump supporter Joe Harner rightly bristled when CNN’s Elle Reeve implied that because Harner owned a boat, he had no reason to complain about inflation and the overall state of the economy.

The exchange took place at the MAGA Boat Parade in Panama City Beach, Florida.

At the beginning of the interview, Harner had the look of a man simply enjoying the sun as he stood near the water, shirtless, holding a University of Alabama beer can cooler in one hand and a Dixie cup in the other.

When asked about the 2024 election’s most important issue, Harner cited the economy, interest rates and especially inflation.

“Right now, it’s too expensive,” he said.

Then, with what one could only describe as galactic chutzpah, Reeve insinuated that the state of Harner’s personal finances should mitigate his concerns about the economy.

“OK, now, let me maybe ask a slightly impolite question,” she began.

Only slightly, huh?

“But, you know, if you could afford a boat, you’re not hurting so bad, right? Because a boat costs a lot of money, and it’s a lot of upkeep.”

Harner took the question personally.

“Listen, nobody gave me sh**,” he replied. “I’ve earned everything that I’ve got.”

Harner then insisted that he had enjoyed success and retired from the military because he did things the right way.

“I would never try to take anything away from you in that way,” a chastened Reeves said. “But what I’m asking is, groceries are probably a smaller part of your budget than say, someone who’s a little worse off. I think it’s interesting that people who are a little bit more comfortable are still so concerned about the economy.”

In other words, people who have more money apparently should not show concern for people who have less.

Harner handled that one pretty easily.

“Because I want my money to go further,” he said. “I want inflation to go down; I want interest rates to go back down; I want all that. But that covers everybody in the economy — not just me, not just the poor, not just the rich. It covers everybody.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Reeve’s invasive question about Harner’s personal finances certainly crossed a line.

But it also revealed the establishment media’s desperation to run cover for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has tried to distance herself from President Joe Biden’s catastrophic economic record.

Had Harner not been trying to enjoy a sunny day on his boat, he might have given more details. He might, for instance, have told Reeve that he also opposes price controls and taxes on unrealized capital gains, both of which Harris has proposed.

Instead, however, he simply said that he wanted a good economy for everyone. And that was enough good sense to put an impolite CNN reporter in her place.

