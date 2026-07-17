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President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - Pool / Getty Images)

MAGA Declares Fox News Has 'Joined the Fake Media' After 'Strange' Coverage of Trump's Big Speech

 By Michael Schwarz  July 17, 2026 at 9:22am
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Fox News has largely covered President Donald Trump’s war against Iran and his other recent actions in office favorably.

When it comes to election integrity, however, the otherwise conservative network appears to prefer radio silence.

Late Thursday and early Friday on the social media platform X, users noted that Fox News had shown a “strange” indifference to Trump’s election integrity speech, prompting one user to declare that the network had “joined the fake media.”

In a Thursday primetime address to the nation, Trump announced that a Department of Homeland Security investigation had identified at least 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections across the country.

Moreover, that number represents only a partial count.

“Since Democrat states refused to share their voter files, the real number is actually much higher than that,” Trump said.

The president also alleged that China, beginning in the 2020 election cycle, “carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.”

Do you watch Fox News?

The speech took place against the backdrop of Trump’s push for the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which would impose tighter election security measures such as voter ID.

Members of the Senate, including some Republicans, have balked at the idea of passing the measure.

On Fox News’ YouTube page, however, as of Friday morning, the overwhelming majority of videos pertained to the Iran War.

The same held true for the network’s morning show, “Fox & Friends,” on X.

Viewers noticed.

Related:
Trump Follows Through on Threat With New Round of Iran Strikes, Warns Tehran That 'Next Week Comes the Power Plants, Next Week Comes the Bridges'

“Fox & friends has joined the FAKE MEDIA protecting the deep state,” one user wrote.

“Trump’s China election bombshell got barely five minutes on Fox before the channel pivoted back to Iran. A stunning allegation, huge if true, and the coverage window closed almost instantly. Strange,” another user said.

Indeed, disbelief about the network’s lack of coverage was widespread. One user even suggested “that a memo went out probably from corporate.”

In April 2023, the network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion alleged that the network spread false information about the machines and their effect on the 2020 election.

The settlement averted a trial in the voting machine manufacturer’s lawsuit.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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